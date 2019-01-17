McAfee : Named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers

Distinction Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Using the Product or Service

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it was named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers. “Gartner defines the cloud access security brokers (CASB) market as products and services address security gaps in an organization’s use of cloud services. This technology is the result of the need to secure cloud services which are being adopted at a significantly increased rate and access to them from users both within and outside the traditional enterprise perimeter, plus growing direct cloud-to-cloud access.”

“This is the second time that McAfee has been named a Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers and we believe this demonstrates our ability to stay ahead of the pack by closely aligning innovation with customer needs,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the cloud security business at McAfee. “We pioneered the CASB market, and with McAfee MVISION cloud we continue to lead by providing a cloud-native and frictionless way for organizations to consistently protect their data and defend from threats across the spectrum of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).”

In November 2018, McAfee also placed highest on the ability to execute axis among vendors that were evaluated in the 2018 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, 1” positioning it as a Leader in the report. According to the report, “Cloud access security brokers have become an essential element of any cloud security strategy, helping organizations govern the use of cloud and protect sensitive data in the cloud...By 2022, 60 percent of large enterprises will use a CASB to govern cloud services, up from less than 20 percent today.” ¹

“The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. McAfee received 164 reviews, more than twice the other vendors in the CASB category, and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 for McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud as of January 15, 2018.

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

