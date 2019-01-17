McAfee : Named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it
was named a January
2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security
Brokers. “Gartner defines the cloud access security brokers (CASB)
market as products and services address security gaps in an
organization’s use of cloud services. This technology is the result of
the need to secure cloud services which are being adopted at a
significantly increased rate and access to them from users both within
and outside the traditional enterprise perimeter, plus growing direct
cloud-to-cloud access.”
“This is the second time that McAfee has been named a Customers’ Choice
for Cloud Access Security Brokers and we believe this demonstrates our
ability to stay ahead of the pack by closely aligning innovation with
customer needs,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the cloud
security business at McAfee. “We pioneered the CASB market, and with
McAfee MVISION cloud we continue to lead by providing a cloud-native and
frictionless way for organizations to consistently protect their data
and defend from threats across the spectrum of Software-as-a-Service
(SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service
(PaaS).”
In November 2018, McAfee also placed highest on the ability to execute
axis among vendors that were evaluated in the 2018 Gartner “Magic
Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, 1” positioning it
as a Leader in the report. According to the report, “Cloud access
security brokers have become an essential element of any cloud security
strategy, helping organizations govern the use of cloud and protect
sensitive data in the cloud...By 2022, 60 percent of large enterprises
will use a CASB to govern cloud services, up from less than 20 percent
today.” ¹
“The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors
in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account
both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.” To ensure fair
evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors
with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor
must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall
rating of 4.2 stars or higher. McAfee received 164
reviews, more than twice the other vendors in the CASB category, and
an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 for McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud as
of January 15, 2018.
Additional Resources:
|
1
|
|
2018 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers” by
Craig Lawson, Steve Riley, 29 October 2018.
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT
software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and
technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more
insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve
their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their
customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified
reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
|
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the
subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and
data applied against a documented methodology; they neither
represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner
or its affiliates.
|
|
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service
depicted in its research publications, and does not advise
technology users to select only those vendors with the highest
ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and
should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims
all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this
research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
|
