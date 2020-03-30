McAfee : Named as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Secure Web Gateways

McAfee achieves distinction for second year in a row based on customer feedback and rigorous testing criteria

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it was named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) for the second year in a row. The recognition is based on customer feedback and ratings for the McAfee Web Security portfolio which consists of McAfee Web Protection (MWP), McAfee Web Gateway (MWG) and McAfee Web Gateway Cloud Service (MWGCS). The McAfee Web Security Portfolio is a comprehensive threat and data protection solution for organizations to protect their employees against emerging web-based malware threats no matter where they are.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005654/en/

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

As internet and cloud use increases, so does the need for advanced web security. Even seemingly “safe” sites can be targeted for malware distribution. The McAfee Web Security portfolio provides cutting edge threat protection, including browser isolation and advanced data protection for all web and cloud traffic. Additionally, the increased trend of working-from-home necessitates a direct-to-internet architecture to ensure optimal user experience and better productivity. Both MWGCS and MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (which includes MWGCS) enable enterprises to securely connect their employees to the internet without a VPN. McAfee strives to deliver 99.999% availability to ensure 24x7 productivity at cloud scale.

“We take great pride in being named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways,” said Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer, McAfee. “We believe this customer recognition validates our commitment to innovate and invest in technology that aims to reduce the cost and complexity of modern cybersecurity. With the McAfee Web Security portfolio, organizations can enforce their internet policy compliance and extend their perimeter security for a borderless IT environment.”

According to Gartner, “The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.” To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50+ published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.3 stars or higher. McAfee received 138 reviews and has an overall 4.5 rating out of 5 as of 28 March 2020, for McAfee Secure Web Gateway. All reviews can be accessed here.

Below are some quotes from customers that contributed to this distinction:

“Extremely flexible product with excellent detection capabilities”

“McAfee's web security provides a high level of protection along with significant policy flexibility. The solution is very capable compared to competitive offerings.”

AVP, Cybersecurity in the Finance Industry: Read full review here

“Mature Security Solution”

“Excellent solution to assure web security and monitor critical information, malware inspection and prevention of unwanted downloads. It provides protection for almost everything. Easy installation and administration. Excellent support from the vendor.”

CISO in the Services Industry: Read full review here

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005654/en/