McAfee Research Gives Rare Look Inside Command and Control of Nation-State Cyber Espionage Campaign

RSA Conference USA 2019 – McAfee today revealed evidence
that the Operation
Sharpshooter campaign exposed in 2018 is more extensive in
complexity, scope and duration of operations. McAfee Advanced Threat
Research conducted a detailed analysis of code and data from a
command-and-control server responsible for the management of the
operations, tools and tradecraft behind this global cyber espionage
campaign. This content was provided to McAfee for analysis by a
government entity that is familiar with McAfee’s published research on
this malware campaign. The analysis led to identification of multiple
previously unknown command-and-control centers, and suggest that
Sharpshooter began as early as September 2017, targeted a broader set of
organizations, in more industries and countries and is currently ongoing.
“McAfee Advanced Threat Research analysis of the command-and-control
server’s code and data provides greater insight into how the
perpetrators behind Sharpshooter developed and configured control
infrastructure; how they distributed the malware; and how they
stealthily tested campaigns prior to launch,” said Raj Samani, McAfee
Fellow and chief scientist. “This intelligence is invaluable in
deepening our understanding of the adversary, which ultimately leads to
better defenses.”
In December 2018, McAfee Advanced Threat Research first uncovered
Operation Sharpshooter, a global cyber espionage campaign targeting more
than 80 organizations across critical industries including the
telecommunications, energy, government and defense sectors. Analysis of
the new evidence has exposed striking similarities between the technical
indicators, techniques and procedures exhibited in these 2018
Sharpshooter attacks, and aspects of multiple other groups of attacks
attributed by the industry to the Lazarus Group. This includes, for
example, the Lazarus group’s use of similar versions of the Rising Sun
implant dating back to 2017, and source code from the Lazarus Group’s
infamous 2016 backdoor Trojan Duuzer.
“Technical evidence is often not enough to thoroughly understand a cyber
attack, as it does not provide all the pieces to the puzzle,” said
Christiaan Beek, McAfee senior principal engineer and lead scientist.
“Access to the adversary’s command-and-control server code is a rare
opportunity. These systems provide insights into the inner workings of
cyberattack infrastructure, are typically seized by law enforcement, and
only rarely made available to private sector researchers. The insights
gained through access to this code are indispensable in the effort to
understand and combat today’s most prominent and sophisticated cyber
attack campaigns.”
Having begun approximately a year earlier than previously evidenced and
still ongoing, these attacks appear to now focus primarily on financial
services, government and critical infrastructure. The largest number of
recent attacks primarily target Germany, Turkey, the United Kingdom and
the United States. Previous attacks focused on telecommunications,
government and financial sectors, primarily in the United States,
Switzerland, and Israel, and others.
Other Findings
-
Hunting and spearphishing. Operation Sharpshooter shares
multiple design and tactical overlaps with several campaigns, for
example a very similar fake job recruitment campaign conducted in 2017
that the industry attributes to Lazarus Group.
-
African connection. Analysis of the command-and-control server
code and file logs also uncovered a network block of IP addresses
originating from the city of Windhoek, located in the African nation
of Namibia. This led McAfee Advanced Threat Research analysts to
suspect that the actors behind Sharpshooter may have tested their
implants and other techniques in this area of the world prior to
launching their broader campaign of attacks.
-
Maintaining access to assets. The attackers have been using a
command-and-control infrastructure with the core backend written in
Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP) and Active Server Pages (ASP). The code
appears to be custom and unique to the group and McAfee’s analysis
reveals it has been part of their operations since 2017.
-
Evolving Rising Sun. The Sharpshooter attackers used a
factory-like process where various malicious components that make up
Rising Sun have been developed independently outside of the core
implant functionality. These components appear in various implants
dating back to 2016, which is one indication that the attackers have
access to a set of developed functionalities at their disposal.
