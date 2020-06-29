Log in
McAfee : Revolutionizes Its Endpoint Security Platform With Industry's First Proactive Solution to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Emerging Threats

06/29/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Announces general availability of MVISION Insights to prioritize threats, predict if countermeasures will work and prescribe corrective actions

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced general availability of McAfee MVISION Insights, the industry’s first proactive security solution that changes the cyber security paradigm by helping to stop threats before the attack. MVISION Insights provides actionable and preemptive threat intelligence by leveraging McAfee’s cutting-edge threat research, augmented with sophisticated Artificial intelligence (AI) applied to real-time threat telemetry streamed from over 1 billion sensors. The integration of MVISION Insights significantly enhances the capabilities of McAfee’s award winning endpoint security platform by managing the attack surface, preventing ransomware and aiding security teams to easily investigate and respond to advanced attacks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200628005028/en/

McAfee Endpoint Security Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

McAfee Endpoint Security Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to recent internal research by McAfee, over 90 percent of security teams feel that they are not proactively prepared for the emerging threat landscape. While there is a plethora of threat intelligence feeds available in the market, actionable and contextual threat intelligence is hard to find. Additionally, multiple siloed endpoint security tools are tiring down security teams who are struggling to enable their organizations to safely adopt the cloud for digital transformation. The integration of MVISION Insights into McAfee’s endpoint security platform is designed to eliminate some of the burden on security operations professionals.

“CISOs want an answer to a fundamental question: How truly protected they are against the latest adversarial campaign targeting their organization,” said Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer of the enterprise business group at McAfee. “Our latest endpoint security innovation, MVISION Insights, delivers the industry first actionable threat intelligence so organizations can preempt an attack rather than scramble to contain a breach.”

McAfee’s endpoint security platform incorporates MVISION Insights and integrates multiple proven and new innovations to help deliver the following key customer outcomes:

  • Preempt attacks by “shifting-left” (engaging early) in the attack lifecycle with security posture scores, configuration assessment and automated policies and updates
  • Prevent ransomware and other advanced malware with integrated native OS controls, behavioral blocking, exploit prevention, machine learning and file-less threat defense
  • Simplify investigation and response to sophisticated threat campaigns with unified Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities that include continuous monitoring, multi-sensor telemetry, AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting
  • Diminish the impact of an attack with enhanced remediation capabilities, which can roll back the destructive effect of a ransomware attack by restoring affected files and negating the need for system reimaging
  • Gain operational efficiencies with a cloud-delivered and unified endpoint solution that reduces total cost of operations and complexity

Click here to learn more about the new McAfee’s endpoint security solution.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2020
