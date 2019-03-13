McAfee : Wins in Two Coveted Categories at 2019 SC Awards

Wins Trust Award for Best Cloud Computing Security Solution and Professional Award for Cybersecurity Student of the Year

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that their Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) product, McAfee MVISION Cloud, was recognized as the top solution in the Trust Awards category at the 2019 SC Awards. In addition, McAfee intern and Oregon State University College of Engineering student Kyle Baldes was honored as cybersecurity student of the year in the Professional category. The announcements were made Tuesday, March 5, during the 23rd annual SC Awards gala in San Francisco, presented by SC Media.

“Our customers trust McAfee to deliver innovative cloud-native security solutions that accelerate their business by giving them total visibility and control to protect their data and applications in the cloud,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the cloud security business unit, McAfee. “The Trust Award for McAfee MVISION Cloud is a testament that we are delivering on our promise and doing so in a way that is considered best in the industry. Additionally, we are thrilled McAfee intern and rising artificial intelligence expert Kyle Baldes was recognized for his impactful work with McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research (ATR) team, as we always strive to find, recruit and nurture the best talents in the industry to fight cyber criminals.”

Winners of the Trust and Professional Awards were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and selected by SC Media’s editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

“As a winner in the Trust and Professional Award categories, McAfee stands out for its innovative approach to protecting businesses against the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “This is a significant achievement and one that shows McAfee’s dedication to improving the IT security industry as a whole.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. http://www.mcafee.com.

