McAfee : Wins in Two Coveted Categories at 2019 SC Awards

McAfee,
the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that their
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) product, McAfee
MVISION Cloud, was recognized as the top solution in the Trust
Awards category at the 2019 SC Awards. In addition, McAfee intern and
Oregon State University College of Engineering student Kyle Baldes was
honored as cybersecurity student of the year in the Professional
category. The announcements were made Tuesday, March 5, during the 23rd
annual SC Awards gala in San Francisco, presented by SC Media.
“Our customers trust McAfee to deliver innovative cloud-native security
solutions that accelerate their business by giving them total visibility
and control to protect their data and applications in the cloud,” said
Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the cloud security business unit,
McAfee. “The Trust Award for McAfee MVISION Cloud is a testament that we
are delivering on our promise and doing so in a way that is considered
best in the industry. Additionally, we are thrilled McAfee intern and
rising artificial intelligence expert Kyle Baldes was recognized for his
impactful work with McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research (ATR) team, as we
always strive to find, recruit and nurture the best talents in the
industry to fight cyber criminals.”
Winners of the Trust and Professional Awards were chosen by a
distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's
readership and selected by SC Media’s editorial team. Entrants were
narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a
rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.
“As a winner in the Trust and Professional Award categories, McAfee
stands out for its innovative approach to protecting businesses against
the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Illena Armstrong, VP,
editorial, SC Media. “This is a significant achievement and one that
shows McAfee’s dedication to improving the IT security industry as a
whole.”
The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the
gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media
recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the
innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities,
and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.
Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for
the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries
are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a
detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed
information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased
information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge
features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product
reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security
executives and their technical teams.
In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers
magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live
events such as SC Awards and RiskSec
Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the
information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to
their longevity and success.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the
power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer
solutions that make our world a safer place. http://www.mcafee.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005434/en/