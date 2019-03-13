Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McAfee : Wins in Two Coveted Categories at 2019 SC Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 09:26am EDT

Wins Trust Award for Best Cloud Computing Security Solution and Professional Award for Cybersecurity Student of the Year

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that their Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) product, McAfee MVISION Cloud, was recognized as the top solution in the Trust Awards category at the 2019 SC Awards. In addition, McAfee intern and Oregon State University College of Engineering student Kyle Baldes was honored as cybersecurity student of the year in the Professional category. The announcements were made Tuesday, March 5, during the 23rd annual SC Awards gala in San Francisco, presented by SC Media.

“Our customers trust McAfee to deliver innovative cloud-native security solutions that accelerate their business by giving them total visibility and control to protect their data and applications in the cloud,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the cloud security business unit, McAfee. “The Trust Award for McAfee MVISION Cloud is a testament that we are delivering on our promise and doing so in a way that is considered best in the industry. Additionally, we are thrilled McAfee intern and rising artificial intelligence expert Kyle Baldes was recognized for his impactful work with McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research (ATR) team, as we always strive to find, recruit and nurture the best talents in the industry to fight cyber criminals.”

Winners of the Trust and Professional Awards were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and selected by SC Media’s editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

“As a winner in the Trust and Professional Award categories, McAfee stands out for its innovative approach to protecting businesses against the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “This is a significant achievement and one that shows McAfee’s dedication to improving the IT security industry as a whole.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. http://www.mcafee.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aNASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. : and Advanced Bioceuticals Limited Amend the Share Acquisition Agreement
AQ
09:41aTSX opens higher as rising gold prices boost material sector
RE
09:39aSAVO SOLAR : Savosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Feodor Aminoff, March 2019
PU
09:39aAPOLLO BANCORP : 2019 First Quarter Dividend
PU
09:39aEXCLUSIVE : Portugal's EDP could create Latam JV with China Three Gorges if takeover bid fails - sources
RE
09:39aSOCIETE GENERALE : Mathieu Vedrenne appointed Head of Societe Generale Private Banking France
PU
09:39aORKLA ASA : Key information relating to the cash dividend
AQ
09:38aHammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
RE
09:38aORKLA ASA : The Board of Directors' proposal to Orkla's General Meeting
AQ
09:37aU.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4NIKKEI : Europe shares claw higher as investors hope UK rejects no-deal Brexit
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Investors fret about Zara-owner's ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.