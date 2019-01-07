McAfee : and Dell's Extended Collaboration Protects Consumers as Threat Landscape Continues to Evolve

McAfee today announced an extension of its collaboration with Dell to
provide pre-installed security software on PCs and laptops globally.
Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase a new PC or
laptop will have the option to bring McAfee protection to more than just
their new Dell computer by installing McAfee cross-device software on
their smartphones and tablets, helping secure more devices from the
latest threats.
Bad actors continue to evolve their approach to accessing sensitive
personal data. According to recent McAfee Labs data, 3 to 4 new pieces
of malware are identified every second, highlighting the need for
customers to use proper security protection to help minimize the risk of
having their information compromised and stay one step ahead of the
adversaries.
“As cybercriminals’ become more sophisticated and pervasive, it is more
important than ever to have active security on devices from the start,”
said Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business group,
McAfee. “Our extended collaboration with Dell provides users with
cross-device security software that helps them protect what matters
most.”
“The extension of our collaboration with McAfee underscores our
continued commitment to protecting consumers and small businesses as
they enjoy all the benefits that today’s technology brings,” said Ray
Wah, SVP, Consumer and Small Business Product Group, Dell. “We want our
customers to connect with confidence, and McAfee helps us deliver on
this vision.”
McAfee cross-device software will come pre-installed on all Dell
Inspiron, XPS, Vostro and G-Series laptops globally with a 30-day or
1-year subscription1. Dell Consumer and Small Business
customers who purchase Alienware, OptiPlex, Latitude or Precision
systems will have the option of adding a 30-day free subscription or
purchasing a 1-year subscription.
1 Pre-installed software will be dependent on country of
purchase
