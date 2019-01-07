McAfee : and Dell's Extended Collaboration Protects Consumers as Threat Landscape Continues to Evolve

Collaboration Provides Cross-Device Protection to Dell Customers Worldwide

McAfee today announced an extension of its collaboration with Dell to provide pre-installed security software on PCs and laptops globally. Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase a new PC or laptop will have the option to bring McAfee protection to more than just their new Dell computer by installing McAfee cross-device software on their smartphones and tablets, helping secure more devices from the latest threats.

Bad actors continue to evolve their approach to accessing sensitive personal data. According to recent McAfee Labs data, 3 to 4 new pieces of malware are identified every second, highlighting the need for customers to use proper security protection to help minimize the risk of having their information compromised and stay one step ahead of the adversaries.

“As cybercriminals’ become more sophisticated and pervasive, it is more important than ever to have active security on devices from the start,” said Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. “Our extended collaboration with Dell provides users with cross-device security software that helps them protect what matters most.”

“The extension of our collaboration with McAfee underscores our continued commitment to protecting consumers and small businesses as they enjoy all the benefits that today’s technology brings,” said Ray Wah, SVP, Consumer and Small Business Product Group, Dell. “We want our customers to connect with confidence, and McAfee helps us deliver on this vision.”

McAfee cross-device software will come pre-installed on all Dell Inspiron, XPS, Vostro and G-Series laptops globally with a 30-day or 1-year subscription1. Dell Consumer and Small Business customers who purchase Alienware, OptiPlex, Latitude or Precision systems will have the option of adding a 30-day free subscription or purchasing a 1-year subscription.

1 Pre-installed software will be dependent on country of purchase

