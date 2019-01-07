McAfee : and Verizon Team up to Secure Connected Devices in the Home

CES – Today McAfee announced its collaboration with Verizon to
provide protection throughout the home network with Verizon’s Home
Network Protection (HNP). The McAfee-powered solution provides Verizon
Fios customers with a seamless and easy-to-use security solution that
protects against malicious websites, provides parental controls and
helps keep devices connected to the home network, including Internet of
Things (IoT) devices, protected.
The popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices continues to grow at
a significant pace with 10.5 billion connected devices expected in homes
by 2020 according to Gartner1. With this explosion in
connected devices, consumers must be aware of the potential threats.
According to research from McAfee, 80
percent of parents are worried about their child interacting with a
social predator or cybercriminal online.
“Our homes are more connected than ever before. It’s imperative that
consumers look beyond their PCs to keep their devices and information
safe,” said Shailaja Shankar, general manager, mobile and ISP business
units, McAfee. “We are delighted that Verizon shares our vision of
making the home a secure space and chose us to help ensure its customers
are protected from online threats.”
“We are committed to providing the security solutions that help our
customers enjoy their digital lives to the fullest,” said Darren
Kaufmann, executive director, Verizon. “Together with McAfee, we can
help ensure the home network is secure, and that parents have the peace
of mind knowing they have the simple tools they need to provide a safe
online environment for their children.”
Key Product Features and Benefits:
-
Simple to Manage – Monitors and controls the entire home
network via the MyFios app – from anywhere
-
Parental Controls – Customers can set rules and time limits for
specific websites and general internet use
-
New Device Notification – Identifies and approves any devices
that connect to a user’s home network and blocks unauthorized users
-
Pause Home Internet – Temporarily stops internet access for
devices
-
Malicious Site Blocking – Stops bad websites from accessing
devices before they are exposed to threats
Availability and Pricing
Verizon
Home Network Protection (HNP) is currently available for Verizon
Fios customers and is included in the price of the Verizon Quantum
Gateway Router.
