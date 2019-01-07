Log in
McAfee : and Verizon Team up to Secure Connected Devices in the Home

01/07/2019 | 12:02am EST

Verizon Becomes First Broadband Provider in the U.S. to Offer McAfee-based Home Network Security Solution to Customers

CES – Today McAfee announced its collaboration with Verizon to provide protection throughout the home network with Verizon’s Home Network Protection (HNP). The McAfee-powered solution provides Verizon Fios customers with a seamless and easy-to-use security solution that protects against malicious websites, provides parental controls and helps keep devices connected to the home network, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, protected.

The popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices continues to grow at a significant pace with 10.5 billion connected devices expected in homes by 2020 according to Gartner1. With this explosion in connected devices, consumers must be aware of the potential threats. According to research from McAfee, 80 percent of parents are worried about their child interacting with a social predator or cybercriminal online.

“Our homes are more connected than ever before. It’s imperative that consumers look beyond their PCs to keep their devices and information safe,” said Shailaja Shankar, general manager, mobile and ISP business units, McAfee. “We are delighted that Verizon shares our vision of making the home a secure space and chose us to help ensure its customers are protected from online threats.”

“We are committed to providing the security solutions that help our customers enjoy their digital lives to the fullest,” said Darren Kaufmann, executive director, Verizon. “Together with McAfee, we can help ensure the home network is secure, and that parents have the peace of mind knowing they have the simple tools they need to provide a safe online environment for their children.”

Key Product Features and Benefits:

  • Simple to Manage – Monitors and controls the entire home network via the MyFios app – from anywhere
  • Parental Controls – Customers can set rules and time limits for specific websites and general internet use
  • New Device Notification – Identifies and approves any devices that connect to a user’s home network and blocks unauthorized users
  • Pause Home Internet – Temporarily stops internet access for devices
  • Malicious Site Blocking – Stops bad websites from accessing devices before they are exposed to threats

Availability and Pricing

Verizon Home Network Protection (HNP) is currently available for Verizon Fios customers and is included in the price of the Verizon Quantum Gateway Router.

Gartner, Market Trends: Choose a Functional Business Model for the Connected Home Market, 15 April 2016

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

McAfee, the McAfee logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2019
