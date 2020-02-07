Log in
McAlister's Deli® Hosts Family Date Night on Valentine's Day & Kids Eat Free

02/07/2020 | 02:49pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate the day of love with your entire family and share a special meal together at McAlister’s Deli® where kids eat free* this Valentine’s Day for the restaurant’s annual Family Date Night. In addition to enjoying a delicious, fresh McAlister’s meal together, families can make the most of their quality time with special activities to get everyone talking!

For this special day, McAlister’s Deli will provide an interactive “Make It McAlister’s” Kid Activity pack, plus a fun placemat with conversation starters and McAlister’s trivia at participating locations. These activities will keep the entire family engaged in dinnertime chatter! If you can’t make it into your local McAlister’s Deli on Valentine’s Day, you can download our placemat for family time at home at https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/family-date-night.

“Quality family time is rare these days and we wanted to create an opportunity for learning and unity during our Family Date Night,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “With a heart for our community and a passion for serving others, we are proud that McAlister’s Deli is a place where families can gather and create lasting memories for generations to come.”

The McAlister’s Deli Valentine’s Day Family Date Night and Kids Eat Free offer is valid on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 only for dine-in or carry out orders. The offer is valid for up to two free kids meals per adult entrée purchase, offer may vary by location. Free kids meal is only available for kids 12 and under ordering from the kids menu. The Kids Eat Free offer cannot be combined with any other offer and there is no cash value. Valid at participating restaurants. A list of participating restaurants can be found on our Facebook page.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister’s on Facebook.com/mcalistersdeli and Twitter and Instagram at @McAlistersDeli.

*Valid on 2/14/2020 only for dine-in or carry out orders. Offer applies to 2 kids meals with purchase of 1 adult meal. Kids 12 and under from kids meal only. Cannot combine with any other offers. No cash value. Valid at participating locations.

About McAlister’s
Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister’s Deli brand has more than 450 restaurants in 30 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.McalistersDeli.com, and find McAlister’s Deli on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli, www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli.

CONTACTS:
Angie Champsaur, McAlister’s Deli
achampsaur@mcalistersdeli.com
Kelly Kaufman, Praytell
kelly@praytellagency.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/451db929-2627-4e1f-afc4-ba23cf2e945c

© GlobeNewswire 2020
