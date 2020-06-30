Log in
McCaul Statement on Iran Arms Embargo

06/30/2020 | 05:29pm EDT
Media Contact 202-225-5021

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Republican Leader Michael McCaul released the following statement regarding the urgent need to renew the expiring UN arms embargo on Iran. McCaul previously co-led a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed by 387 House Members encouraging robust diplomacy to prevent the expiration of the embargo and of U.N. travel restrictions on Iranians engaged in proliferation activities.

'Even under the existing embargo, Iran has armed proxies throughout the Middle East and has perpetrated attacks on both Saudi Arabia and on U.S. soldiers in Iraq. Now, imagine how much more dangerous the world will be if the embargo is not renewed, allowing Iran to openly buy and sell weaponry without constraints. The Security Council must act quickly to renew the embargo and prevent Iran from further threatening its neighbors and destabilizing the Middle East.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 21:28:08 UTC
