McCaul Statement on Snapback Sanctions Against Iran

Washington, D.C. - Congressman Michael McCaul, Republican Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that the United States notified the UN Security Council of Iran's failure to meet commitments under the nuclear deal, triggering the re-imposition of previously suspended UN Sanctions.

'The United States worked for months on negotiating a renewal of the embargo, yet other Security Council members were not interested in coming to an agreement. By contrast, many of Iran's neighbors whose citizens are most vulnerable to an even better armed Iran support the embargo. Invoking snapback is a last resort, not a first choice. However, this step is now necessary to prevent Iran and their proxies from wreaking further havoc in the Middle East and around the world.'

