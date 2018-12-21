McDermott Announces Date for 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today that the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in London, England. Additional information regarding the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the record date, will be disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement which the Company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March 2019.

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 40,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. As used in this press release, McDermott includes McDermott International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

