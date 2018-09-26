McDermott Announces Results of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in London, England.

Based on the voting results from the meeting, stockholders elected Forbes I.J. Alexander, Philippe Barril, John F. Bookout, III, David Dickson, L. Richard Flury, W. Craig Kissel, Gary P. Luquette, James H. Miller, William H. Schumann, III, Mary L. Shafer-Malicki and Marsha C. Williams to McDermott's Board of Directors, each for terms extending until McDermott's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, with the average percentage of votes cast "for" each director being approximately 96 percent of the votes cast by stockholders.

In addition, stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, McDermott's named executive officer compensation with an affirmative vote of over 96 percent of the votes cast by stockholders and ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2018.

