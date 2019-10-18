Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McDonald Hopkins : strengthens its Public Law Practice Group with addition of Kevin M. Butler to Cleveland office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin M. Butler has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as of counsel, adding valuable experience to the firm's Public Law Practice Group.

Kevin M. Butler has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as of counsel, adding valuable experience to the firm’s Public Law Practice Group.

As a longtime law director to the cities of Lakewood and Brooklyn, Ohio, Butler leverages his experience as general counsel to those municipalities in his representation of other public entities and private clients seeking to do business with or before governments. In his practice he has focused on counseling government clients, businesses and individuals on zoning matters, government regulation, economic development and financing, real estate and land use issues, election matters, and business succession and estate planning.

"Kevin's experience speaks for itself and the value he will bring for our clients," said Teresa Metcalf Beasley, chair of the firm's Public Law Practice Group. "We are extremely pleased to strengthen our Public Law Practice Group by adding someone with Kevin's credentials."

A graduate of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Miami University and St. Edward High School in Cleveland, Butler has lectured at several continuing education seminars, including courses on zoning applications and appeals, residential construction cases, legislative updates, mediation techniques and lawyer ethics. He authored an article for the journal of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association on the airtight settlement of lawsuits. In 2015 he was named by Crain's Cleveland Business as the government attorney of the year for his work as Lakewood's chief lawyer.

Butler is a recent past president of both the Northeast Ohio Law Directors Association and the Cleveland-Marshall Law Alumni Association, as well as a member of the St. Edward High School President's Advisory Council and Alumni Association board. He was twice elected to Lakewood City Council and has been involved in a number of community and pro bono activities, including frequent work with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and service as a trustee of the Lakewood Hospital Association and Chaplain Partnership, an ecumenical agency providing spiritual care services in hospitals and long-term care settings.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonald-hopkins-strengthens-its-public-law-practice-group-with-addition-of-kevin-m-butler-to-cleveland-office-300941353.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pWEISSLAW LLP : Capital One Financial Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
GL
03:19pPIEDMONT NATURAL GAS : bills to decrease for customers in the Carolinas
PR
03:19pAerojet Rocketdyne and Firefly Aerospace to Provide Flexible Access to Space
GL
03:17pBOEING : FAA confronts Boeing over internal messages revealing flaws
AQ
03:16pADVANCED DRAINAGE : Columbus-based plastic pipe maker seeing benefits ...
PU
03:16pBEST BUY : named to Forbes list of World's Best Employers
PU
03:16pCOHERENT : New Ultrafast Laser Broadens Horizens for Multiphoton Imaging
PU
03:16pCISCO : The New Era of Application Innovation
PU
03:16pDOMO CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Domo, Inc.
BU
03:14pDollar weak as Brexit deal boosts euro, sterling
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group