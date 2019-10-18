McDonald Hopkins : strengthens its Public Law Practice Group with addition of Kevin M. Butler to Cleveland office

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin M. Butler has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as of counsel, adding valuable experience to the firm's Public Law Practice Group.

As a longtime law director to the cities of Lakewood and Brooklyn, Ohio, Butler leverages his experience as general counsel to those municipalities in his representation of other public entities and private clients seeking to do business with or before governments. In his practice he has focused on counseling government clients, businesses and individuals on zoning matters, government regulation, economic development and financing, real estate and land use issues, election matters, and business succession and estate planning.

"Kevin's experience speaks for itself and the value he will bring for our clients," said Teresa Metcalf Beasley, chair of the firm's Public Law Practice Group. "We are extremely pleased to strengthen our Public Law Practice Group by adding someone with Kevin's credentials."

A graduate of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Miami University and St. Edward High School in Cleveland, Butler has lectured at several continuing education seminars, including courses on zoning applications and appeals, residential construction cases, legislative updates, mediation techniques and lawyer ethics. He authored an article for the journal of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association on the airtight settlement of lawsuits. In 2015 he was named by Crain's Cleveland Business as the government attorney of the year for his work as Lakewood's chief lawyer.

Butler is a recent past president of both the Northeast Ohio Law Directors Association and the Cleveland-Marshall Law Alumni Association, as well as a member of the St. Edward High School President's Advisory Council and Alumni Association board. He was twice elected to Lakewood City Council and has been involved in a number of community and pro bono activities, including frequent work with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and service as a trustee of the Lakewood Hospital Association and Chaplain Partnership, an ecumenical agency providing spiritual care services in hospitals and long-term care settings.

