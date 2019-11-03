Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

McDonald's CEO out over consensual relationship with employee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 06:15pm EST
Steve Easterbrook, CEO of McDonald's Corp., attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy, the fast-food giant said on Sunday.

The company's board determined that Easterbrook had also "demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee," McDonald's said in a news release. Easterbrook relinquished his seat on the company's board as well.

McDonald's, which did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Sunday, did not provide further details on the situation.

Chris Kempczinski, most recently president of McDonald's USA, was named the company's new CEO, effective immediately. He also joined the McDonald's board.

The company named Joe Erlinger, most recently president of international operated markets, as president of McDonald's USA, succeeding Kempczinski.

Easterbrook described his personal conduct as "a mistake" that violated company policy, in an email to employees on Sunday released by the company. "Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook said in the email.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -1.40% 193.94 Delayed Quote.9.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15pMcDonald's CEO out over consensual relationship with employee
RE
06:11pDollar dozes in Asia, euro waits on Lagarde speech
RE
06:08pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04Premier Li urges China, ASEAN to uphold multilateralism, free trade
PU
06:01pTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
06:01pSaudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
RE
06:01pSAUDI ARAMCO : the oil colossus
RE
06:01pSaudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process
RE
06:01pHighlights of Saudi Aramco's intention to float
RE
05:56pMcDonald's CEO out over consensual relationship with employee
RE
04:20pHungary central bank head says euro a 'strategic error' - Financial Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
2SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
3SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco says attack did not impact finance..
4Saudi Arabia starts Aramco IPO process
5TIMELINE: Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group