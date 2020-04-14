Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

McDonald's and its U.S. franchisees at odds over financial relief as crisis weighed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Queens, New York

McDonald's Corp rejected a request from its U.S. franchisees to delay collecting some March rent and royalty payments, prompting claims that the world's largest fast-food company is not providing enough support during the coronavirus crisis, according to several letters seen by Reuters.

Franchisees that lead negotiations with the company asked McDonald's for a blanket 14-day reprieve in their March rent during weeks of negotiations over financial help. But on April 3, that request was denied, according to a letter from the franchisee leadership. The correspondence provides a snapshot of growing internal tensions between McDonald's executives and franchisee organizations amid an unprecedented global health crisis.

"Because so many owners are alarmed over their financial viability and have been waiting for clarity on a positive, tangible company decision, many believe the trust in the relationship has plummeted," the National Owners Association of franchisees wrote to McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski and McDonald's USA head Joe Erlinger, on April 7.

Franchisees' faith in management "seems predicated on unlimited financial support," Erlinger wrote back two days later. "If that's how the NOA seeks to define its relationship with McDonald's, then in reality, we don't have a relationship, and I am extremely disappointed and disheartened by this."

The National Owners Association represents at least 75% of McDonald's more than 1,600 franchisees, which own and operate 95% of the fast-food chain's nearly 14,000 U.S. restaurants. While a few franchisees own scores of stores, many have only a few.

A separate group of franchisees works officially with the company to negotiate over these and other issues, while the NOA is an independent advocacy organization.

McDonald's is the landlord for most of its franchisees, who pay a flat base rent on the first day of each month and another rent and service fee payment on the 10th, based on the previous month's sales.

Franchisees are "deeply passionate about the McDonald's brand, and this is their livelihood, and we understand that this is certainly a stressful time," David Tovar, McDonald's vice president of U.S. communications, told Reuters. "The company has provided unprecedented levels of financial support to U.S. operators to inject liquidity into the system during this crisis."

Some franchisees now fear they could go out of businesses because most locations have had to switch operations to drive-through, delivery and carry-out only as states have imposed strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

McDonald's reported last week that its sales plunged 13.4% in the United States in March.

U.S. fast-food sales are down 30-40% in recent weeks, with sales at full-service chains dropping as much as 80%, according to Credit Suisse estimates on Monday.

To be sure, franchisees affiliated with big brands get more support than independent restaurants, and most franchisors have offered some relief.

Subway restaurants, which has about 19,700 U.S. locations, cut royalty payments in half, suspended advertising funds for four weeks and is canceling or reducing some rent payments.

Darden Restaurants Inc, which owns the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and a half dozen other full-service restaurant brands, is among publicly traded companies hurt by the pandemic that have suspended dividends to shareholders.

While McDonald's suspended share buybacks, it has been criticized for paying its annual dividend as it reduces employee hours during the crisis.

In his letter, Erlinger suggested franchisees could offer a 10% "hero pay" bonus for workers over 60 days and scan employees' temperatures when they start their shifts - proposals the franchisee source said amounted to "grandstanding" considering how few stores the company operates itself.

TIMELINE OF TENSION In mid-March, the group of franchisees who officially negotiate with the company in the United States proposed a 10-point economic relief plan, asking McDonald's executives to cancel rent payments for April and May - not just defer them, according to a copy of their proposal seen by Reuters.

For about two-thirds of franchisees - those whose sales fell by more than 25% during the last two weeks of March - their March rent and service fees were not collected on April 10, for a total of about $180 million in payments deferred for four months, the company said.

Tovar said in "several" cases, individual owners were on the cusp of the 25% sales loss for the end of March, but McDonald's agreed to defer those payments anyway to help the franchisee.

March, April and May base rent payments have been deferred for four months for all operators.

The company also reduced national advertising fees by 0.5%. It is halting store renovations and some new openings, which will save $1 billion in 2020 capital expenditures, it said in regulatory filings. The cuts will save franchisees some money.

"We reserve the right to make additional changes down the road," Tovar said.

By Hilary Russ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's External Debt Growth in February 2020 Slowed
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:53pChinese airlines report $4.8 billion loss in first quarter as virus erodes travel demand
RE
10:53pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism to take longer to recover from pandemic
PU
10:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Full text of Joint Statement of Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19
PU
10:37pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:29pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:28pMIZUHO BANK : arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia(PDF/18KB)
PU
10:19pAmazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska als..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group