McDonald's ousts CEO Steve Easterbrook

The fast food giant made the announcement on Sunday (November 3) saying that Steve Easterbrook "demonstrated poor judgement".

In an email to employees, Easterbrook admitted that "given the values of the company" the relationship was a mistake.

America's executives are under more scrutiny than ever as the #MeToo movement shines a light on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Easterbrook stepped on as CEO in 2015.

Under his leadership, McDonald's shares roughly doubled.

But recently, profits have fallen short.

The chain has spent big to remodel of all its 14,000 U.S. restaurants, a bid to stay a step ahead of rivals like Burger King and Wendy's.

Easterbrook was born in the UK.

He had a reputation for being funny, fair, and a lover of simplicity.

He's been replaced by the president of McDonald's USA - Chris Kempczinski, effective immediately.