McDonald's says Easterbrook eligible for six months of severance

On Sunday, McDonald's, the world's biggest fast-food chain, said it had dismissed Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.

"In consideration for (severance) benefits, Mr. Easterbrook has agreed to a release of claims in favor of the company," McDonald's said in regulatory filing. (http://bit.ly/2WOhfaI)

Easterbrook received total compensation of $15.88 million in 2018, according to a filing.

He would get about $675,000 in severance after six months, based on his 2018 base salary of $1.35 million. Easterbrook is also eligible for 18 months of health benefits, the filing showed.

McDonald's said Easterbrook's separation agreement contained a two-year post-termination non-competition clause, which is six months longer and more expansive in scope than his existing agreements.

New CEO Chris Kempczinski will have an annual base salary of $1.25 million, with a target-based bonus of 170% of his annual base salary, McDonald's said.

The Chicago-based company's shares fell over 3% on Monday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)