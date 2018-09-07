Log in
McEwen Mining Inc. Intersects 53.9 g/t Gold over 8.3 M at the Froome Footwall

09/07/2018 | 02:30am CEST
Intersects 53.9 g/t Gold over 8.3 M at the Froome Footwall

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) reports an updated resource estimate for the Froome Deposit and highly encouraging exploration results from its ongoing $15 million exploration program at the Black Fox Complex near Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

Highlights include:

- Froome Footwall: Drilling intersected 53.93 g/t gold over 8.29 m including 322.86 g/t gold over 1.34 m, along the footwall structure located approximately 150 m North of the main Froome deposit.

- Froome Resource: Indicated resource estimate increaded by 14% to 181,000 gold ounces at a grade of 5.09 g/t.

- Pike River: Shallow high-grade intersection of 35.04 g/t gold over 3.30 m core length (CL) along the same 7 km long structural belt that hosts the Froome deposit and Gibson mineralization.

- Grey Fox: Multiple shallow intersections including 13.41 g/t gold over 2.82 m including 27.70 g/t gold over 0.94 m, and 5.79 g/t gold over 1.99 m including 9.71 g/t gold over 0.93 m from a mineralized crossstructure located in the hanging wall of the 147 Zone, which has a current Indicated resource of 264,000 gold ounces at a grade of 7.49 g/t.

- Black Fox Mine: 35.08 g/t gold over 1.69 m intersected on the depth extension of the mine. An underground exploration drift is under development and additional drlling will begin in mid-September.

Froome Footwall

Surface drilling at Froome during Q3 has been focused on two targets: 1) evaluating the down-plunge extension of the Froome Deposit, and 2) assessing the potential of the mineralized footwall, which returned 53.93 g/t gold over 8.29 m including 322.86 g/t gold over 1.34 m. The current interpretation suggests that this new occurance extends the complex, braided 'belt' of elevated gold mineralization (running parallel to Froome) by approximately 350 m strike length to the East.

The addition of these new drill intersections within the Froome Footwall could provide an economic enhancement to the proposed underground development planned to commence later in September. Definition drilling to further evaluate the footwall target is ongoing.

Significant Froome Footwall drill intersections include: 

---------------------------------------------------------------------
Hole       Area         From (m)  To (m)  Length (m) TW (m) Gold (g/t)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
18PR-G276  Froome Main  420.50    422.00  1.50       1.27   4.81
Including               420.50    421.00  0.50       0.42   10.50 
And                     445.00    455.00  10.00      8.47   2.68 
Including               450.00    453.00  3.00       2.54   6.31 
18PR-G279  Froome FW    88.60     92.00   3.40       2.86   1.54 
And                     97.00     101.15  4.15       3.49   3.05 
And                     113.00    122.90  9.90       8.29   53.93 
Including               113.00    114.60  1.60       1.34   322.86 
18PR-G280  Froome Main  306.95    315.35  8.40       7.27   2.61 
And                     347.00    354.00  7.00       6.05   3.24 
18PR-G288  Froome FW    81.00     88.00   7.00       5.96   3.32
18PR-G292  Froome FW    150.20    158.00  7.80       7.07   3.05 
---------------------------------------------------------------------
TW = True width (mathematically calculated based on current interpretation)

Pike River Target

The Pike River Target Area, located between the Froome Deposit to the northwest and Gibson Deposit to the southwest, is underlain by the Gibson-Kelore Fault zone. These mineralized intercepts indicate the high potential for a new discovery within this underexplored segment of the Gibson-Kelore Fault Zone.

Significant Pike River drill intersections include: 

---------------------------------------------------------------------
Hole      Area        From (m)  To (m)  Length (m) TW (m) Gold (g/t) 
---------------------------------------------------------------------
18PR-032  Pike River  70.00     72.00   2.00        *     2.12 
And                   79.00     82.30   3.30        *     35.04  
---------------------------------------------------------------------
* True width unknown 
---------------------------------------------------------------------

Grey Fox - 147 Zone Hanging Wall Target

Previous exploration activities at Grey Fox focused on east dipping oreshoots. A 3,000 m drill program traced a mineralized cross-structure at a different orrientation over a strike length of 140 m, and from the surface to a depth of 125 m. These results indicate that the mineralized cross-structure is continuous and traceable, and provides a framework for adding resource ounces at Grey Fox.

Significant Grey Fox drill intersections include:
<pre>
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Hole Area From (m) To (m) Length (m) TW (m) Gold (g/t)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
18GF-1087 147 HW 30.10 33.48 3.38 2.76 1.14
And 129.90 136.00 6.10 4.96 3.64
Including 133.00 136.00 3.00 2.44 6.75
18GF-1088 147 HW 8.85 11.30 2.45 1.99 5.79
Including 8.85 10.00 1.15 0.93 9.71
18GF-1092 147 HW 7.00 10.00 3.00 2.82 13.41
Including 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.94 27.70
---------------------------------------------------------------------
</pre>

Black Fox Underground

One underground drill rig has been testing the down-plunge extension of the Deep Central Zone (DCZ) (see Figure 1 in link below). Drilling intersected multi-phase quartz-carbonated veining, which retuned an intercept of 35.08 g/t gold over 1.69 m including 55.10 g/t gold over 1.01 m. This represents the deepest high-grade intercept at the mine, and supports the belief that mineralization extends deeper down plunge. Drilling will resume in mid-September from better positions in the newly constructed drilling bays on the 810 m level.

Significant DCZ drilling highlights include:

---------------------------------------------------------------------
Hole          Area  From (m)  To (m)   Length (m)  TW (m)  Gold (g/t) 
---------------------------------------------------------------------
520-EX346-42  DCZ   426.50    428.00   1.50        1.30    6.87
And                 561.00    563.00   2.00        1.69    35.08
Including           561.00    562.20   1.20        1.01    55.10 
490-L094-98   DCZ   215.80    217.00   1.20        0.81    161.89 
Including           215.80    216.40   0.60        0.40    320.73  
---------------------------------------------------------------------

Froome Resource Estimate

The tables in link below summarize the current and previous Froome resource estimates. The differences are primarily attributable to additional drilling. Similar modeling parameters were used in both estimates.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QB2Q57PK

To view Figure 1 - Black Fox Exploration Drilling, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F219A108

To view Tables - All Drilling, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2OQWQ7L1



About McEwen Mining Inc:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen's principal assets consist of: the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest); the Black Fox mine in Timmins, Canada; the El Gallo Fenix project in Mexico; the Gold Bar mine in Nevada, currently under construction; and the large Los Azules copper project in Argentina, advancing towards development.

McEwen has a total of 337 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 24% of McEwen.



Source:

McEwen Mining Inc



Contact:

Mihaela Iancu
Investor Relations
T: +1-647-258-0395 ext 320
E: info@mcewenmining.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
