McFly Outdoors Grand Re-opening at new Morgantown, WV location

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Oct 02, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- McFly Outdoors, West Virginia's premier outdoor outfitter, recently relocated Morgantown operations to 1066 Suncrest Towne Center and will officially open to the public with a Grand Re-opening event on Friday, October 4 through Saturday, October 5, 2019.



After opening their doors to Morgantown at the new West Ridge development in October of 2018, the locally owned retailer discovered that the location was not ideal to best serve customers throughout Monongalia county and northern West Virginia.



"We are very much appreciative of the Morgantown community for welcoming us and with the level of support and friendships we've achieved so far and are looking forward to continuing the growth of our brand throughout northern West Virginia," says owner Kate Garton. As a result, to enable the business to better serve customers in the Morgantown area, McFly Outdoors has moved to Suncrest Towne Center and will host their Grand Re-opening on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the new storefront.



"We are excited to be part of a development committed to the growth of small businesses in West Virginia, and expect that the new storefront will enable us to build upon the level of support and customer service that customers of McFly Outdoors have come to know from our other stores in Horner and Bridgeport."



You can find the new location in the heart of Suncrest Towne Center, beside Massulo's Cleaners & Tailors and Sun Tan City. The new, larger storefront will carry all products from the former location, with the possibility of much more. Visit McFly Outdoors of Morgantown during the grand re-opening event to find extraordinary sales and discounts on popular outdoor brands.



For more information about McFly Outdoors, visit https://mcflyoutdoors.com/



About McFly Outdoors:



McFly Outdoors opened in October of 2012 following the acquisition of Jerry's Sporting Goods with a brave new vision for the store. Located in beautiful, wild and wonderful West Virginia, McFly Outdoors is committed not only to outfitting customers for their outdoor adventures but also helping to instill in customers the sense of desire to get out there and breathe in the adventure. The locally owned and operated company has grown to include stores in Horner, Bridgeport, and Morgantown, West Virginia as well as a growing online sales business. McFly Outdoors carefully selects only the best products for their stores and believes in the outdoor knowledge and passion that is found in their team members.



