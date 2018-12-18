Log in
McGlinchey Stafford named national “Top Performer” in Legal Diversity

12/18/2018 | 08:58pm CET

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity has named McGlinchey Stafford as a 2018 Law Firm Top Performer.

The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners working to promote inclusiveness in legal institutions, in circles of influence, and in society, with the ultimate goal of building a more open and diverse legal profession. The designation, announced at their 9th Annual Meeting in October, recognizes the most active LCLD Member Corporations and Law Firms – those who are most involved in LCLD’s programs and the promotion of LCLD’s mission.

“My colleagues at McGlinchey Stafford and I are committed to developing opportunities for attorneys and students of all backgrounds, within our practice and in the legal landscape overall,” says Managing Member Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar, Jr. “We know that any group is made stronger with input from a cross-representation of the public it represents. I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken within McGlinchey Stafford and throughout the LCLD towards those ends.”

From the firm’s inception, McGlinchey Stafford has challenged the status quo and earned a reputation as a progressive, merit-based business that rewards individual achievement and potential. In addition to active LCLD membership, McGlinchey Stafford actively supports the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society and Association of Women Attorneys, among other organizations, as well as our own Diversity Committee, Women’s Initiative Network, Hispanic Affinity Group, Asian Affinity Group, and LGBTQ Affinity Group. 

Eight McGlinchey Stafford attorneys from offices nationwide have been named LCLD Fellows, participating in a program which aims to identify, train, and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession, since 2012. The firm also offers an annual Diversity Fellowship to a first-year law student, which includes a $5,000 scholarship, a paid Summer Associate position, and formal mentorship from McGlinchey Stafford attorneys throughout the student’s law school career.

ABOUT MCGLINCHEY STAFFORD
McGlinchey Stafford is a full-service law firm providing innovative legal counsel to business clients nationwide. Guiding clients wherever business and law intersect, McGlinchey Stafford’s 170 attorneys are based in 14 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. To learn more about McGlinchey Stafford, visit www.mcglinchey.com.

Contact: Lauren Michaud Knotts | Communications and Public Relations Manager| (225) 382-3681| lknotts@mcglinchey.com 

www.mcglinchey.com
linkedin.com/company/mcglinchey-stafford
facebook.com/McGlincheyStafford
Twitter: @mcglinchey

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. McGlinchey Stafford LLP in California.

McGlinchey_Stafford_Stacked_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
