Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McGrath : to grow Sydney CBD footprint with acquisition Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McGrath to grow Sydney CBD footprint with acquisition

5 June 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets, including a rent roll, of a business owned and operated by Richard Shalhoub (currently operating as Sydney Sotheby's International Realty - CBD and Pyrmont), a high performing sales agent prominent in Sydney's lucrative CBD and northern CBD harbourfront market.

The total consideration is expected to be approximately $1.6 million and will be settled in cash, with the agreement expected to be completed in early July 2019. The agreement is legally binding and all conditions for the agreement are expected to be satisfied by McGrath and Richard Shalhoub. Post completion, the acquisition is not expected to materially alter the short term earnings outlook for the company.

CEO Geoff Lucas said he welcomed Mr Shalhoub's return to McGrath as the company had earmarked the important Sydney CBD precinct and its surrounds for future growth, complementing the company's presence in a key market that has been serviced by its Eastern Suburbs sales office.

Mr Lucas said "Richard returning to McGrath is a win-win for us both and is in line with our overall strategy to increase market share in key markets with the recruitment of exceptional agents who have the desire to be part of a well-resourced and well established brand."

Mr Shalhoub has established himself as one of the CBD's leading agents over the past 15 years, and returns to McGrath where he previously worked for nine years (2007-2016). He was instrumental in the company first being appointed by Property NSW in 2014 as their exclusive selling agent for the Millers Point program, and intimately involved in the success of the State Government sell-off. He left McGrath in August 2016 to become Principal of Sydney Sotheby's International Realty - CBD and Pyrmont.

Mr Shalhoub said "I feel that to best represent our clients we need to be aligned with McGrath's respected and dominant brand with strong referral networks. I believe there will be a growing desire for small agencies to consolidate so they can focus on servicing their clients and grow market share rather than the day to day running of a business."

McGrath Millers Point|Sydney CBD will be located at 27 Kent Street, Sydney.

McGrath announced on 26 April 2019 that it had entered into an agreement to also acquire the business and assets, including rent roll, of a real estate business owned and managed by John McManus (operating as LJ Hooker Willoughby/Artarmon).

Mr McManus also returned to McGrath after five years operating his own businesss.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Geoff Lucas CEO 02 9386 3333

Media

Terri Sissian

Tim Allerton

0419 881 414

0412 715 707

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 23:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pAEROHIVE : Chinese International School Rapidly and Easily Expands Its Cloud-managed Network Across Multiple Campuses With Aerohive® HiveManager
PU
08:11pBOEING 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm
BU
08:09pKaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Isramco, Inc. – ISRL
GL
08:08pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
PU
08:07pPanama president-elect plans review of Canadian miner First Quantum's contract
RE
08:06pPATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against Comcast - Update
DJ
08:05pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : EFE News Briefs for Tuesday, June 4 (End of the Day)
AQ
08:03pWAL MART STORES : Walmart expands education program for workers ahead of controversial shareholders meeting
RE
08:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : T-Mobile Is Said to Work With Goldman on Antitrust Divestitures
PU
07:57pGrupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 11.7% for the Month of May
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Promising thousands of U.S. jobs, Foxconn offshored 155 to M..
5VIVINT SOLAR INC : VIVINT SOLAR : Closes $360 Million Forward Flow Financing Arrangement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About