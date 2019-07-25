McKesson Opens New Distribution Center in Seattle Area

Eco-friendly facility features latest automation and supply chain technology

McKesson Corporation has opened a new distribution center in Puyallup, Washington – 35 miles south of Seattle. Positioned on six acres, the 118,500-square-foot facility, includes a distribution center and office space and will service hospitals, health systems, community pharmacies and national retail pharmacies across the state of Washington.

The distribution center adds approximately 75 jobs to the area and features the latest in supply chain technology and state-of-the-art automation, making it easier for healthcare providers and their patients to receive life-saving medicines. The eco-friendly facility includes several green building features, including a high-efficiency reflective roof to reduce heat gain, an energy management system and LED lighting with motion sensors.

“Our team has served the Puyallup community and the state as a trusted partner to local healthcare organizations for more than 50 years before opening this facility. We look forward to serving and truly being a part of this community,” said Cameron Roberts, distribution center manager, McKesson. “We take our role in the pharmaceutical supply chain very seriously, and it is reinforced daily with a simple message: ‘It’s not just a package, it’s a patient.’ We are proud of this new, cutting-edge distribution center and the leaner and greener ways that we can support our customers and their patients.”

“We are committed to delivering the highest level of service and quality to our customers at all times, and our investment in Puyallup ensures we deliver on that promise,” said Kirk Kaminsky, president, Pharmaceutical Solutions and Services, McKesson. “Delivering the right drug at the right time is the core of our work, so pharmacists can confidently tell patients when their prescriptions will be ready. We are proud that the work we do lets pharmacists give patients the personal care they need and deserve.”

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 7th on the FORTUNE 500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

