McKesson Prepared to Help Customers, Employees and Communities in the Wake of Hurricane Michael

McKesson
Corporation, a leading distributor of medications and medical
surgical supplies, is prepared to meet the needs of customers, employees
and communities impacted by Hurricane Michael and its aftermath.
McKesson is experienced in disaster preparedness and recovery efforts.
McKesson has significant operations in the southeastern United States
and has taken proactive steps to prepare for Hurricane Michael and its
aftermath, despite the rapidity with which this storm developed. The
company is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of healthcare
organizations and communities during natural disasters because of its
relationships with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, nursing homes,
doctors and more.
Here are some of the ways McKesson is supporting customers, patients,
and first responders who depend on access to medications and supplies,
as well as our own employees, throughout Hurricane Michael and during
the recovery.
Preparing McKesson facilities and operations for impacts of the storm
McKesson has warehouse and distribution operations in the areas of
impact, including Florida, Atlanta, GA and more. To ensure service isn’t
disrupted, McKesson has safeguarded all locations by providing satellite
phones and back-up generators that will sustain full operations
throughout the storm. Employees from other U.S. facilities are always on
standby to travel and support relief efforts as needed.
In addition, the company has coordinated with specialty couriers to plan
for the eventuality of emergency shipments. Based on McKesson’s
experience in disaster preparedness, the company has increased on-hand
inventory of medications, potable water, antibiotics, vaccines, insulin,
dialysis equipment, and other supplies that are frequently needed
following a storm at nearby warehouses and neighboring distribution
centers.
Expanding support for customer and community needs
Before Hurricane Michael made landfall, McKesson representatives were
busy doing outreach to pharmacy, clinic and hospital customers in
impacted areas to emphasize the importance of being prepared by, for
example, ensuring they have sufficient inventory and critical
medications on hand in case of road closures or unpredictable delivery
schedules.
Activating employee evacuation assistance grants
McKesson has activated the Get You to Safety grants, a part of
the McKesson Taking Care of Our Own Fund. This grant is provided to
McKesson employees who need to evacuate their residences during
government-declared disasters. The grant assists employees with any
evacuation-related costs such as food, water, shelter, clothing,
transportation or medical assistance.
Helping patients find pharmacies open for business
RelayHealth Pharmacy Solutions, a unit of McKesson, is participating in
Healthcare Ready’s Rx
Open. This network helps patients find nearby pharmacies that are
open for business in areas impacted by disaster. For the patient looking
to fill an essential prescription in or nearby affected areas, this tool
could be critical. RxOpen works by combining multiple sources of
information from across the industry– including RelayHealth –and using
Google Maps to display open pharmacies in the impacted area.
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 6th on the FORTUNE
500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions,
retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare
information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical
manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other
organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical
products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right
time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared
principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver
opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all
for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most
Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a
“Best
Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly
company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com
About The McKesson Foundation
Founded in 1943, the McKesson Foundation focuses on supporting McKesson
employees' community involvement efforts and cancer care. To maximize
our impact, the Foundation invests in organizations that provide cancer
support programs, providing care packages for patients through our
Giving Comfort program, and growing and diversifying the international
marrow registry through the McKesson Marrow Drive. For more information,
please contact us at mckessonfoundation@mckesson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005849/en/