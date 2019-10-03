McKesson and Augmedix Expand Collaboration to Enhance the Doctor-Patient Relationship

McKesson to offer Augmedix EHR charting services to specialty practices with a mission for providers to spend less time on data entry and more time on patient care

McKesson Corporation, which has been investing in technologies and services that create greater efficiencies for healthcare providers, announced an expansion to its collaboration with Augmedix.

Augmedix turns natural doctor-patient conversation into medical charts in real time, so that doctors can focus on what matters most - patient care. Augmedix provides doctors with hardware (Smartphones or Google Glass), to securely livestream the clinic visit to its cloud-based platform. A combination of proprietary natural language processing (NLP) technology and human expert teams process the livestream to ensure the creation of quality and consistent documentation.

“In delivering well over 3 million medical charts since our inception, we have gained valuable insight into doctor workflows and the continuously evolving and increasingly stringent documentation requirements of electronic health records (EHRs),” said Manny Krakaris, chief executive officer at Augmedix. “We will continue to build upon and refine our capabilities to ensure McKesson and its customers, as well as all of our customers, are the beneficiaries of best-in-class medical charts that are comprehensive, accurate and timely delivered. We are truly excited about our growing relationship with McKesson and its continued support of technical initiatives in healthcare that are having a profound impact on the industry.”

The utilization of Augmedix further enhances the experience of using EHRs including iKnowMedSM, McKesson’s leading oncology practice EHR system that was named the top-ranked EHR platform for oncologists and hematologists for the eighth year in a row by Black Book™ Research. This helps support several value-based care delivery initiatives like Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), Oncology Care Model (OCM) and real-world evidence generation.

McKesson previously deployed Augmedix into six practices across the country in The US Oncology Network (The Network). The ongoing objectives of the Augmedix deployments are to renew the joy of practicing medicine by:

Enhancing Doctor-Patient Interaction – Eliminating the need for the doctor to spend hours every day typing into a keyboard or performing burdensome dictations, and enabling a natural interaction between the doctor and patient

Improving EHR Quality – Delivering more comprehensive and accurate documentation allows for rigorous quality assurance

Saving Doctors Time – Reducing charting time and/or daily dictation time reduces burnout and enables increased productivity

As a result, doctors who use Augmedix in The Network have often viewed these services as “life changing” and reported 1.5-2 hours of time saved per day and a 60% increase in overall satisfaction with their practice.

With the success of the initial deployments, more practices have since engaged Augmedix. To address the growing demand, McKesson is expanding its reach and extending the offering to additional specialty practices, starting at McKesson’s 2019 Onmark Summit, taking place October 3-5.

“Improving the business health of our customers so they can provide the best care for their patients is always top of mind,” said Nate Gosse, vice president of Product Management at McKesson. “We’re committed to greater efficiency for healthcare providers. Augmedix can help our customers through their ambient charting solution and two-way interactions in real time. We are proud to grow our relationship with Augmedix as part of our strategic investment in innovative technologies.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix provides remote documentation services to free doctors from mandated electronic documentation, allowing them to focus on what matters most - patient care. Augmedix sets up doctors with hardware, Smartphones or Google Glass, to securely stream the clinic visit to its cloud-based platform. Forms, health history, lab orders, prescriptions and more are then completed in real-time. Tech-enabled remote specialists are a critical part of Augmedix's operational platform and leverage ambient scribing techniques and proprietary automation modules to generate sections of the medical chart. The service is HIPAA compliant, works with over 25 specialties and supports most EHRs. Augmedix has partnered with over one dozen health systems to combat doctor burnout and increase doctor productivity by more than 30 percent. For more information, visit www.augmedix.com.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 7th on the FORTUNE 500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

