McKissock Learning : Announces the Launch of New Real Estate Appraiser Exam Prep Programs

McKissock Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real estate appraisers, today announced the launch of two new real estate appraiser exam prep programs. Exam Prep for Licensed Residential Appraisers and Exam Prep for Certified Residential Appraisers are exam simulation programs that prepare residential appraiser candidates to pass the National Uniform Licensing and Certification Examination on the first attempt.

According to The Appraisal Foundation exam statistics, one in three people fail the Licensed Residential exam the first time and one in four people fail the Certified Residential exam the first time. To become an appraiser, professionals are required to pass the National Uniform Licensing and Certification Examination to get a state licensed or certified appraisal license.

“The appraisal exam is difficult and tests a candidate’s understanding of the subject and the ability to problem solve situational and real-life appraisal scenarios,” said Ashleigh Wallach, General Manager of Appraisal Education at McKissock Learning and a Certified General Appraiser in Missouri. “Just knowing what’s on the exam is not enough - instead it’s more important to focus your studies on exactly what you need to know. At McKissock, we truly understand the appraisal business and what it takes to be an appraiser, from getting started to continuing education and upgrading your license, so we are a perfect learning partner to prepare candidates to achieve exam success.”

To be eligible for the exam, professionals must have completed their required licensing education hours. The national exam minimum passing score for appraisal is 75 percent.

Exam Prep for Licensed Residential Appraisers and Exam Prep for Certified Residential Appraisers utilize a variety of test practice methods including vocabulary flashcards, progress exams, and practice exams through a high-quality exam simulation program. Exams can be customized by topic on the material a candidate needs the most help on and provides immediate feedback, or the candidate can take a practice exam that mimics the actual exam and is scored at the end. All exam questions were written and reviewed by experienced appraisal instructors.

The new real estate appraiser exam prep programs include the following:

Comprehensive review of concepts and terms with over 700 flashcard questions and over 400 vocabulary terms

The ability to assess skills with eight topic-based progress exams and over 2,000 exam questions

Customizable learning with the ability to hone in on topics that need additional practice

Practice testing makes perfect with five final exams weighted to mirror the national exam

An interactive performance dashboard

Unlimited exam options with 180-day unlimited access

McKissock Learning’s online courses offer flexibility and convenience for students and appraisers to learn at their own pace. Courses include engaging videos, interactive learning aids and educational specialists who are available seven days a week.

Exam Prep for Licensed Residential Appraisers and Exam Prep for Certified Residential Appraisers are available immediately. For more information, visit https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/exam-prep/ or call 1-800-328-2008.

About McKissock Learning

McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. The company provides pre-licensing, continuing education, license upgrade, and professional development courses to meet customer needs through all stages of their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, go to www.mckissock.com.

