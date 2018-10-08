Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McKissock Learning : to Provide State-Approved Online Qualifying Education Courses for New York Real Estate Appraisers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

All Qualifying Education Courses for NY Real Estate Appraisers Available Online Today

McKissock Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real estate appraisers, today announced the company now offers all online, state-approved qualifying education (QE) courses for aspiring appraisers and appraisers interested in upgrading their license to complete their New York education requirements.

“If a real estate appraiser or someone looking to become an appraiser in New York wanted to take a QE course before, courses were only available in a live classroom setting,” said Ashleigh Wallach, Senior Director of Appraisal Education at McKissock Learning. “We are excited to provide appraisers in New York the ability to access and complete state-approved QE courses online.”

McKissock Learning’s courses offer flexibility and convenience for students and appraisers to learn at their own pace, with topics ranging from basic appraisal principles and procedures to site valuation and cost approach, residential market analysis, and more. Courses include 24/7 online access and educational specialists who are available seven days a week. New York appraisers can also participate in live Q&A, a course enhancement that allows students to join live sessions with certified instructors to get their questions answered just like a live classroom.

“If you’re an appraiser in New York, obtaining an upgrade in your license can help diversify your business and uncover appraisal niches,” said Wallach. “An upgrade from a trainee to a licensed or certified appraiser can give appraisers a much-needed advantage in the local market in addition to offering greater control over fees and more stability in their work. QE courses are typically much longer than continuing education (CE) courses, so the ability to offer courses online rather than only in the classroom allows students the convenience and flexibility to choose when and where they learn.”

For more information and to enroll in New York appraisal trainee courses, go to https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/licensing/new-york/.

Appraisers who are interested in upgrading their existing New York appraisal trainee license can visit https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/upgrade/new-york/.

About McKissock Learning

McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. The company provides pre-licensing, continuing education, license upgrade, and professional development courses to meet customer needs from the beginning to the end of their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, go to www.mckissock.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pDELTA APPAREL : DTG2Go Acquires SSI Digital Print Services
AQ
09:57pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Sued by Shareholders in Recently Filed Class Action
BU
09:52pDorene C. Dominguez, Chairwoman of The Dominguez Dream, Attends Comcast Veteran Digital Inclusion Reception
BU
09:52pACGME Elects New Officers for Board of Directors
GL
09:48pNETFLIX : Announces plans to open new u.s. production hub in albuquerque
PU
09:48pCHORUS : commissions independent review
PU
09:46pTYSON FOODS : FoodLogiQ Strengthens Reputation as Blockchain Pioneer, Shares Thought Leadership at Industry Conferences and Through Pilot Learnings
AQ
09:45pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Namaste Technologies Inc. (NXTTF) and Encourages NXTTF Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:41pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (TSX.V : PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) Advances Proprietary Technology to Meet Rising Global Demand
AQ
09:41pGrain Futures Finish Mixed as Midwest Rain Delays Harvest
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.