McKissock Learning : to Provide State-Approved Online Qualifying Education Courses for New York Real Estate Appraisers

All Qualifying Education Courses for NY Real Estate Appraisers Available Online Today

McKissock Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real estate appraisers, today announced the company now offers all online, state-approved qualifying education (QE) courses for aspiring appraisers and appraisers interested in upgrading their license to complete their New York education requirements.

“If a real estate appraiser or someone looking to become an appraiser in New York wanted to take a QE course before, courses were only available in a live classroom setting,” said Ashleigh Wallach, Senior Director of Appraisal Education at McKissock Learning. “We are excited to provide appraisers in New York the ability to access and complete state-approved QE courses online.”

McKissock Learning’s courses offer flexibility and convenience for students and appraisers to learn at their own pace, with topics ranging from basic appraisal principles and procedures to site valuation and cost approach, residential market analysis, and more. Courses include 24/7 online access and educational specialists who are available seven days a week. New York appraisers can also participate in live Q&A, a course enhancement that allows students to join live sessions with certified instructors to get their questions answered just like a live classroom.

“If you’re an appraiser in New York, obtaining an upgrade in your license can help diversify your business and uncover appraisal niches,” said Wallach. “An upgrade from a trainee to a licensed or certified appraiser can give appraisers a much-needed advantage in the local market in addition to offering greater control over fees and more stability in their work. QE courses are typically much longer than continuing education (CE) courses, so the ability to offer courses online rather than only in the classroom allows students the convenience and flexibility to choose when and where they learn.”

For more information and to enroll in New York appraisal trainee courses, go to https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/licensing/new-york/.

Appraisers who are interested in upgrading their existing New York appraisal trainee license can visit https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/upgrade/new-york/.

