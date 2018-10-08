McKissock Learning : to Provide State-Approved Online Qualifying Education Courses for New York Real Estate Appraisers

McKissock
Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real
estate appraisers, today announced the company now offers all online,
state-approved qualifying education (QE) courses for aspiring appraisers
and appraisers interested in upgrading their license to complete their
New York education requirements.
“If a real estate appraiser or someone looking to become an appraiser in
New York wanted to take a QE course before, courses were only available
in a live classroom setting,” said Ashleigh Wallach, Senior Director of
Appraisal Education at McKissock Learning. “We are excited to provide
appraisers in New York the ability to access and complete state-approved
QE courses online.”
McKissock Learning’s courses offer flexibility and convenience for
students and appraisers to learn at their own pace, with topics ranging
from basic appraisal principles and procedures to site valuation and
cost approach, residential market analysis, and more. Courses include
24/7 online access and educational specialists who are available seven
days a week. New York appraisers can also participate in live Q&A, a
course enhancement that allows students to join live sessions with
certified instructors to get their questions answered just like a live
classroom.
“If you’re an appraiser in New York, obtaining an upgrade in your
license can help diversify your business and uncover appraisal niches,”
said Wallach. “An upgrade from a trainee to a licensed or certified
appraiser can give appraisers a much-needed advantage in the local
market in addition to offering greater control over fees and more
stability in their work. QE courses are typically much longer than
continuing education (CE) courses, so the ability to offer courses
online rather than only in the classroom allows students the convenience
and flexibility to choose when and where they learn.”
For more information and to enroll in New York appraisal trainee
courses, go to https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/licensing/new-york/.
Appraisers who are interested in upgrading their existing New York
appraisal trainee license can visit https://www.mckissock.com/appraisal/upgrade/new-york/.
About McKissock Learning
McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed
real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land
surveyors, and professional engineers. The company provides
pre-licensing, continuing education, license upgrade, and professional
development courses to meet customer needs from the beginning to the end
of their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which
provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be
among the best in their fields. For more information, go to www.mckissock.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005736/en/