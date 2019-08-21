Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McLane Launches New Back Office Management Solution at McLane National Trade Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:54am EDT

McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, announced the launch of a new back office management solution for convenience store retailers during the McLane National Trade Show (NTS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005430/en/

McLane launched a new back office management solution for convenience store retailers at the 2019 McLane National Trade Show. (Photo: Business Wire)

McLane launched a new back office management solution for convenience store retailers at the 2019 McLane National Trade Show. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new solution is a one-stop-shop for retailers and all their technology needs. McLane has completed interfaces that communicate with three of the largest POS hardware providers in the industry, representing approximately 98% of the market (NCR RPOS, Gilbarco Passport and Verifone Ruby2). McLane’s approach uses the industry-standard language called NAXML to share data with each POS hardware platform. This integration positions McLane to be a retailer’s complete back-of-house solution.

Benefits of the new back office solution include:

  • Centralized price book management including perpetual inventory
  • Ability to setup and manage distributors, stores, groups, retails and costs
  • Fuel setup and management
  • Item mix-match, combos, promotions, bundling and happy hour specials
  • Age verification and category management
  • Back office data can now be established with retailers directly from McLane — this data is often difficult to obtain from third party back-of-house companies
  • Ability to reduce back office costs allowing more money to be spent elsewhere
  • A monthly lease for this solution eliminates the need for costly software upgrades, thus freeing up capital to spend in other parts of the organization

Deon Johnson, VP of applications at McLane, unveiled the new back office management system at NTS, held at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX during the Technology Conference.

“McLane leads the industry by providing unmatched customer technology offerings to c-stores,” said Johnson. “We can support retailers with end-to-end technology solutions with the new, integrated back-of-house solution.”

McLane is dedicated to providing its retailers with the latest in new technology to improve efficiency in all aspects of inventory control, ordering and item management. Rapid implementation and rollout mean that retailers can take advantage of cost-savings solutions now, not next year. The solutions are easy to use, and store employees are able to address informational needs without having to spend time on the phone seeking answers from others.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates over 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK) and employs more than 20,000 teammates.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aECS : Awarded Google Cloud Premier Partnership
BU
09:10aALLIED : a Medical Cannabis Company, Colombia Production Update and Seed Evaluation and Approval
EQ
09:10aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:10aVricon partners with award-winning Apollo Mapping
GL
09:09aSTRATUS VIDEO : Partners With Mobile Heartbeat To Enable Access To Interpreters On Provider Smartphones
BU
09:09aVERDANTIX : Operational Excellence Survey Reveals Spending Plans And Technology Priorities For 2020
BU
09:09aSTORAGECRAFT ONEXAFE TCO OUTPERFORMS MARKET'S TOP ALTERNATIVES BY 3 : 1
BU
09:08aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of (1) Resignation of Non-executive Director; (2) Re-designation of Director; (3) Appointment of Executive Director and Non-executive Director; and (4) Change of Chairman and Change Composition of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee
PU
09:08aAPPLIED DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of List of Directors and their Roles and Function
PU
09:08aWORLEYPARSONS : Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
2European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : TRADING IN PANDORA A/S SHARES BY BOARD MEMBERS, EXECUTIVES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group