McLane Launches New Back Office Management Solution at McLane National Trade Show

McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, announced the launch of a new back office management solution for convenience store retailers during the McLane National Trade Show (NTS).

The new solution is a one-stop-shop for retailers and all their technology needs. McLane has completed interfaces that communicate with three of the largest POS hardware providers in the industry, representing approximately 98% of the market (NCR RPOS, Gilbarco Passport and Verifone Ruby2). McLane’s approach uses the industry-standard language called NAXML to share data with each POS hardware platform. This integration positions McLane to be a retailer’s complete back-of-house solution.

Benefits of the new back office solution include:

Centralized price book management including perpetual inventory

Ability to setup and manage distributors, stores, groups, retails and costs

Fuel setup and management

Item mix-match, combos, promotions, bundling and happy hour specials

Age verification and category management

Back office data can now be established with retailers directly from McLane — this data is often difficult to obtain from third party back-of-house companies

Ability to reduce back office costs allowing more money to be spent elsewhere

A monthly lease for this solution eliminates the need for costly software upgrades, thus freeing up capital to spend in other parts of the organization

Deon Johnson, VP of applications at McLane, unveiled the new back office management system at NTS, held at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX during the Technology Conference.

“McLane leads the industry by providing unmatched customer technology offerings to c-stores,” said Johnson. “We can support retailers with end-to-end technology solutions with the new, integrated back-of-house solution.”

McLane is dedicated to providing its retailers with the latest in new technology to improve efficiency in all aspects of inventory control, ordering and item management. Rapid implementation and rollout mean that retailers can take advantage of cost-savings solutions now, not next year. The solutions are easy to use, and store employees are able to address informational needs without having to spend time on the phone seeking answers from others.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates over 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK) and employs more than 20,000 teammates.

