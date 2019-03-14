McLeod Software Expands Native Integration with project44 to Include Truckload Visibility

project44 announced today that McLeod Software, a supplier of
transportation management and trucking software for carriers, brokers,
third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and shippers, has natively
integrated the project44 Advanced Visibility Platform’s truckload (TL)
capabilities into PowerBroker® version 18.2. This new integration
delivers third-party logistics providers, brokers and shippers
real-time, accurate data on truckload transit times, location, and
status.
Growing supply-chain complexity has increased logistics providers’ need
for improved visibility on shipments. With this integration, PowerBroker
users, which include more than 650 third-party logistics providers,
brokers, and shippers in North America, can easily access project44
Advanced Visibility capabilities from within the McLeod platform. The
integration allows them to improve tracking and exception management,
reduce costs associated with missing delivery windows, and provide more
Amazon-like experiences to shipping customers.
“Our logistics providers have a lot riding on being able to give their
customers accurate and timely information about when their shipments
will arrive,” said Robert Brothers, Manager of Product Development for
McLeod Software. “Our existing partnership with project44 has provided
tremendous value to our PowerBroker customers, with LTL capabilities
that reduce friction and delays. So, it’s natural that we want to offer
similar solutions for truckload shipments. With project44, logistics
providers can quickly activate tracking, notifications for exceptions,
and predictive ETAs all within our portal, which they are already
familiar with. This integration enhances our PowerBroker offering, and
is a clear win for our customers.”
project44’s existing LTL integration with McLeod’s PowerBroker software
provides users with instant and normalized carrier data, including
shipping quotes, transit times, and the location and status of
shipments, directly from capacity providers connected to the project44
network.
project44 uses a one-to-many, API-first connection model that makes it
quick and easy for carriers to adopt the platform. This unique approach
has allowed project44 to build one of the largest and fastest growing
carrier networks in the world, providing PowerBroker users with access
to shipping data from more than 175,000 global carriers.
“Both the project44 and McLeod Software teams are acutely aware of the
negative impact poor visibility has on the efficiency of the
transportation and logistics industry and supply chains at large,” said
Tommy Barnes, President of project44. “Together, we can help logistics
providers, carriers, and shippers better see and communicate what is
happening in real-time. The data normalization, visualization, and
tracking that we can provide within the McLeod platform means
transportation companies can give their customers the same experience
everyday consumers have with online orders – a full and accurate view on
their shipment’s cost, status, and location. Delivering this visibility
is rapidly becoming a must-have in the business world as well. You must
provide your customers with a shipping experience they will return to.”
About McLeod Software
McLeod Software is the leading provider of transportation and logistics
solutions, including business intelligence, accounting, customer
relationship management, pricing, quoting, rating, dispatch operations,
EDI and order entry, fleet management, driver planning, HOS management,
business process automation with visual workflow, and document
management, all from one company in one integrated system. To learn
more, visit www.McLeodSoftware.com.
About project44
project44 is the world’s leading Advanced Visibility Platform for
shippers and third-party logistics firms. project44 connects, automates
and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate
insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into
actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform,
organizations can increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs,
improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like
experience to their customers. Connected to over 175,000 carriers
worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics
devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and
shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload,
Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To
learn more, visit www.project44.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005478/en/