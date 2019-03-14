McLeod Software Expands Native Integration with project44 to Include Truckload Visibility

Third-party logistics providers, brokers, and shippers using McLeod Software’s PowerBroker can tap into project44’s multimodal capabilities to track truckload shipments in real-time

project44 announced today that McLeod Software, a supplier of transportation management and trucking software for carriers, brokers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and shippers, has natively integrated the project44 Advanced Visibility Platform’s truckload (TL) capabilities into PowerBroker® version 18.2. This new integration delivers third-party logistics providers, brokers and shippers real-time, accurate data on truckload transit times, location, and status.

Growing supply-chain complexity has increased logistics providers’ need for improved visibility on shipments. With this integration, PowerBroker users, which include more than 650 third-party logistics providers, brokers, and shippers in North America, can easily access project44 Advanced Visibility capabilities from within the McLeod platform. The integration allows them to improve tracking and exception management, reduce costs associated with missing delivery windows, and provide more Amazon-like experiences to shipping customers.

“Our logistics providers have a lot riding on being able to give their customers accurate and timely information about when their shipments will arrive,” said Robert Brothers, Manager of Product Development for McLeod Software. “Our existing partnership with project44 has provided tremendous value to our PowerBroker customers, with LTL capabilities that reduce friction and delays. So, it’s natural that we want to offer similar solutions for truckload shipments. With project44, logistics providers can quickly activate tracking, notifications for exceptions, and predictive ETAs all within our portal, which they are already familiar with. This integration enhances our PowerBroker offering, and is a clear win for our customers.”

project44’s existing LTL integration with McLeod’s PowerBroker software provides users with instant and normalized carrier data, including shipping quotes, transit times, and the location and status of shipments, directly from capacity providers connected to the project44 network.

project44 uses a one-to-many, API-first connection model that makes it quick and easy for carriers to adopt the platform. This unique approach has allowed project44 to build one of the largest and fastest growing carrier networks in the world, providing PowerBroker users with access to shipping data from more than 175,000 global carriers.

“Both the project44 and McLeod Software teams are acutely aware of the negative impact poor visibility has on the efficiency of the transportation and logistics industry and supply chains at large,” said Tommy Barnes, President of project44. “Together, we can help logistics providers, carriers, and shippers better see and communicate what is happening in real-time. The data normalization, visualization, and tracking that we can provide within the McLeod platform means transportation companies can give their customers the same experience everyday consumers have with online orders – a full and accurate view on their shipment’s cost, status, and location. Delivering this visibility is rapidly becoming a must-have in the business world as well. You must provide your customers with a shipping experience they will return to.”

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is the leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, including business intelligence, accounting, customer relationship management, pricing, quoting, rating, dispatch operations, EDI and order entry, fleet management, driver planning, HOS management, business process automation with visual workflow, and document management, all from one company in one integrated system. To learn more, visit www.McLeodSoftware.com.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading Advanced Visibility Platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations can increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to over 175,000 carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

