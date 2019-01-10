McMillan Shakespeare : 2019 Calendar

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2019 Calendar
The 2019 Calendar for McMillan Shakespeare Limited is presented below. Dates are subject to change should circumstances require. Any change in dates will be advised to the Australian Securities Exchange.
|
FY19 half year results and interim dividend announcement
|
20 February 2019
|
Ex-dividend date for interim dividend
|
7 March 2019
|
Record date for interim dividend
|
8 March 2019
|
Payment date for interim dividend
|
22 March 2019
|
FY19 full year results and final dividend announcement
|
21 August 2019
|
Ex-dividend date for final dividend
|
12 September 2019
|
Record date for final dividend
|
13 September 2019
|
Payment date for final dividend
|
26 September 2019
|
Annual General Meeting
|
22 October 2019
|
