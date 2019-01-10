McMillan Shakespeare : 2019 Calendar

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2019 Calendar

The 2019 Calendar for McMillan Shakespeare Limited is presented below. Dates are subject to change should circumstances require. Any change in dates will be advised to the Australian Securities Exchange.

FY19 half year results and interim dividend announcement 20 February 2019 Ex-dividend date for interim dividend 7 March 2019 Record date for interim dividend 8 March 2019 Payment date for interim dividend 22 March 2019 FY19 full year results and final dividend announcement 21 August 2019 Ex-dividend date for final dividend 12 September 2019 Record date for final dividend 13 September 2019 Payment date for final dividend 26 September 2019 Annual General Meeting 22 October 2019 For more information please contact: Mark Blackburn CFO and Company Secretary McMillan Shakespeare Limited McMillan Shakespeare Limited Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 ABN 74 107 233 983

Phone: +61 3 9097 3273

AFSL No. 299054

Web:www.mmsg.com.au