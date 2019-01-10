Log in
McMillan Shakespeare : 2019 Calendar

01/10/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2019 Calendar

The 2019 Calendar for McMillan Shakespeare Limited is presented below. Dates are subject to change should circumstances require. Any change in dates will be advised to the Australian Securities Exchange.

FY19 half year results and interim dividend announcement

20 February 2019

Ex-dividend date for interim dividend

7 March 2019

Record date for interim dividend

8 March 2019

Payment date for interim dividend

22 March 2019

FY19 full year results and final dividend announcement

21 August 2019

Ex-dividend date for final dividend

12 September 2019

Record date for final dividend

13 September 2019

Payment date for final dividend

26 September 2019

Annual General Meeting

22 October 2019

For more information please contact:

Mark Blackburn

CFO and Company Secretary

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ABN 74 107 233 983

Phone: +61 3 9097 3273

AFSL No. 299054

Web:www.mmsg.com.au

Disclaimer

McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 01:18:02 UTC
