McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) notes the trading halt request made by Eclipx Group Limited (ECX) this morning pending a trading update.

MMS will consider its position in respect of the proposal to acquire ECX after reviewing that trading update.

MMS continues to reserve all rights and will provide a further update when appropriate.

