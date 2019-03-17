McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) notes the trading halt request made by Eclipx Group Limited (ECX) this morning pending a trading update.
MMS will consider its position in respect of the proposal to acquire ECX after reviewing that trading update.
MMS continues to reserve all rights and will provide a further update when appropriate.
For more information please contact:
Mark Blackburn
CFO and Company Secretary McMillan Shakespeare Limited
McMillan Shakespeare Limited
Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000
ABN 74 107 233 983
Phone: +61 3 9097 3273
AFSL No. 299054
Web:www.mmsg.com.au
Page 1
Disclaimer
McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 00:08:06 UTC