McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

03/17/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (MMS) notes the trading halt request made by Eclipx Group Limited (ECX) this morning pending a trading update.

MMS will consider its position in respect of the proposal to acquire ECX after reviewing that trading update.

MMS continues to reserve all rights and will provide a further update when appropriate.

For more information please contact:

Mark Blackburn

CFO and Company Secretary McMillan Shakespeare Limited

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ABN 74 107 233 983

Phone: +61 3 9097 3273

AFSL No. 299054

Web:www.mmsg.com.au

Page 1

Disclaimer

McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 00:08:06 UTC
