McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

03/19/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

20 March 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (McMillan Shakespeare) notes the announcement made by Eclipx Group Limited (Eclipx) this morning.

Given the issues raised in that announcement (as well as other matters), and despite every effort having been made by McMillan Shakespeare to understand the issues facing Eclipx, we do not believe it will be possible to complete the proposed scheme. The issues announced by Eclipx include: a decline in Eclipx NPATA of 42.4% compared with the first five months of FY2018; significant issues in the Right2Drive and Grays divisions; the impact of process errors which Eclipx has identified on past financial years; a review of operations; Eclipx no longer expects to meet FY2019 earnings guidance provided to the market on 29 January 2019; and Eclipx not providing revised FY2019 earnings guidance.

In the circumstances we do not think that extending the end date set out in the current scheme documents will resolve these issues, nor do we believe it is in the best interests of McMillan Shakespeare.

McMillan Shakespeare continues to reserve its rights, including all rights arising under the SIA.

For more information please contact:

Mark Blackburn

CFO and Company Secretary McMillan Shakespeare Limited

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ABN 74 107 233 983

AFSL No. 299054

Phone: +61 3 9097 3273 Web:www.mmsg.com.au

Disclaimer

McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 00:19:02 UTC
