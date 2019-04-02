McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX: MMS) and Eclipx Group Limited (ASX: ECX) have today agreed to terminate the Scheme Implementation Agreement dated 8 November 2018 (SIA) with immediate effect and to release one another from any claims relating to the SIA and the proposed scheme.

MMS and ECX have further agreed that ECX will reimburse MMS for costs that MMS has incurred to date in connection with the SIA and the proposed scheme, in the amount of $8 million.

Neither MMS nor ECX propose to comment further in relation to the termination of the SIA.

For more information please contact:

Mark Blackburn

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000