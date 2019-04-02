Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

3 April 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX: MMS) and Eclipx Group Limited (ASX: ECX) have today agreed to terminate the Scheme Implementation Agreement dated 8 November 2018 (SIA) with immediate effect and to release one another from any claims relating to the SIA and the proposed scheme.

MMS and ECX have further agreed that ECX will reimburse MMS for costs that MMS has incurred to date in connection with the SIA and the proposed scheme, in the amount of $8 million.

Neither MMS nor ECX propose to comment further in relation to the termination of the SIA.

For more information please contact:

Mark Blackburn

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

McMillan Shakespeare Limited

Level 21, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ABN 74 107 233 983

AFSL No. 299054

Phone: +61 3 9097 3273

Web: www.mmsg.com.au

Page 1

Disclaimer

McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 00:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48pTELLURIAN : Total and Tellurian Sign HOA for Equity Investment in Driftwood and 2.5 mtpa LNG; Execute Common Stock Purchase Agreement for Additional Investment in Tellurian
BU
09:28pHK property developer CK Asset eyes Avolon, overseas assets in revenue push
RE
09:22pTIANYUN INTERNATIONAL : Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 2 April 2019
PU
09:20pAmarillo Provides Business Update and Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results
GL
09:18pItaly's Ferrovie calls for Alitalia two-month deadline extension - sources
RE
09:13pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Thursday, April 4
AQ
09:07pAT&T : Demoing White Box Cell Site Gateway Router at Open Networking Summit 2019
PU
09:07pBRASKEM : Pinheiro Geological Phenomenon
PU
09:01pNetflix looms large as theater owners assess industry future
RE
09:01pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Teenager Kean on target again as Juve win
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : Italy's Ferrovie calls for Alitalia two-month deadline extension - sources
5PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About