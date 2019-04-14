Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity McMillan Shakespeare Limited

ABN

74 107 233 983

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Poole

Date of last notice

16 September 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

Poole Superannuation Nominees Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(as trustee for the Poole Superannuation

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Fund) purchased 4,000 ordinary shares.

Kolomna Capital Pty Ltd (as trustee for

the Masters Investment Club Trust)

purchased 7,000 ordinary shares.

Mr Poole is a Director of both entities and

has the power to vote and dispose of the

shares.

Date of change

10 April 19

No. of securities held prior to change

19,000

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

11,000

Number disposed

Nil

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$132,506

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

30,000

Nature of change

On‐market trade

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy‐back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

McMillan Shakespeare Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 02:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:29pAFCON DRAW : Madagascar newspaper dismisses Eagles' threat
AQ
10:28pITOCHU : Strategic Investment in Shared Ride Service System Provider Via Mobility Japan K.K.
PU
10:28pCHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL : Proxy form for annual general meeting
PU
10:28pCHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices -
PU
10:28pEnabler of digital transformation
AQ
10:13pOTTO ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K Small
PU
10:13pTAP OIL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10:13pZTE : and China Mobile Take the Lead in Making a HD Voice and Video Call between 5G and 4G Smartphones
PU
10:08pMCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE : ASX Announcement
PU
10:03pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : pulls electric bikes in three U.S. cities after complaints about braking
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : HK Bellawings Jet Limited of Hong Kong Firms Up Order for Four More Bombardier..
3DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : DAIICHI SANKYO : Launches “Tarlige® Tablets” for Pain Treatment ..
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. waters down demand China axe subsidies in push for trade deal - sources
5DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About