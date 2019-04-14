McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity McMillan Shakespeare Limited

ABN 74 107 233 983

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Timothy Poole Date of last notice 16 September 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest Poole Superannuation Nominees Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (as trustee for the Poole Superannuation Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Fund) purchased 4,000 ordinary shares. Kolomna Capital Pty Ltd (as trustee for the Masters Investment Club Trust) purchased 7,000 ordinary shares. Mr Poole is a Director of both entities and has the power to vote and dispose of the shares. Date of change 10 April 19 No. of securities held prior to change 19,000 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 11,000 Number disposed Nil

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1