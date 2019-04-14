McMillan Shakespeare : ASX Announcement

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity McMillan Shakespeare Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Timothy Poole
Date of last notice
16 September 2015
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Poole Superannuation Nominees Pty Ltd
(as trustee for the Poole Superannuation
Fund) purchased 4,000 ordinary shares.
Kolomna Capital Pty Ltd (as trustee for
the Masters Investment Club Trust)
purchased 7,000 ordinary shares.
Mr Poole is a Director of both entities and
has the power to vote and dispose of the
shares.
Date of change
10 April 19
No. of securities held prior to change
19,000
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
11,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$132,506
No. of securities held after change
30,000
Nature of change
On‐market trade
