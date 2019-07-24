McNally Capital : Announces Investment in Altamira Technologies

McNally Capital announced today an investment in Altamira Technologies (Altamira), a market leader in delivering innovative, mission-focused analytics and engineering solutions to the U.S. national security community. Altamira was formed to address the growing gap in mid-sized innovators that possess the ability to scale as well as the agility to adapt to a rapidly changing threat environment and technology landscape. The company has experienced a 20%+ CAGR over the past 4 years, and its multi-billion dollar set of contract vehicles position it at the forefront of continued growth and expansion into the broader defense, intelligence and homeland security markets.

McNally Capital completed this transaction in line with its model of partnering with management teams, industry experts and family offices to provide additional resources for its portfolio companies. McNally Capital invested in the transaction alongside ClearSky, a venture capital/growth equity firm, and Nio Advisors, LLC.

In connection with the transaction, Ward McNally, Managing Partner at McNally Capital, will be joining Altamira’s board of directors. “We are excited to partner with Altamira, ClearSky and Nio Advisors on this transaction, which is in line with our commitment to partner with best-in-class management teams and investors,” said Ward McNally. “One of our primary investment theses focuses on the intelligence and defense communities, and we are excited to have completed this platform investment."

“We are very excited by the opportunity that this new partnership will provide to continue to drive strong organic growth, invest in innovative new solutions, as well as for strategic acquisitions,” said Altamira CEO, Ted Davies. “We have carefully constructed a unique platform built to scale and support core national defense and intelligence missions and are enthused that our investors share our vision for the future.”

Ropes & Gray LLP and Venable LLP acted as legal advisors to McNally Capital.

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies leverages its award-winning culture of excellence to deliver innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. The company provides customers a mission advantage through full-spectrum advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations services and solutions from research through development and into operations.

About McNally Capital

Formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, McNally Capital is dedicated to upholding a 140+ year legacy as a family-owned and operated company. Today, McNally Capital is focused exclusively on Direct Family Capital through Direct Investing and Merchant Banking services. With an emphasis on partnership, we harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our family office ecosystem to build value for family office investors, management teams and operating companies. We maintain a private network of over 800 family offices with whom we collaborate to make and manage direct investments. Altamira is McNally Capital’s 7th direct investment. For more information, please visit: www.mcnallycapital.com.

