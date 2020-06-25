Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McWilliams|Ballard Announces Sales At Kozo Hit 50% In The First Two Weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams Ballard is proud to partner with PT Blooms Development in announcing the Kōzō condominium community has quickly reached 50% sold just two weeks after a strong launch in the Meridian Hill Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Kōzō, the Japanese word for structure, embodies remarkable design from the striking exterior façade with cantilevered private balconies wrapped in led lighting and glass rails, to the interiors of each spacious residence where luxe finishes and custom cabinetry provide future homeowners with maximized storage and functionality.  The homes at Kōzō feature extraordinary highlights including: 9’ to 11’ ceilings, large floor-to-ceiling windows, 5” white oak flooring, GE Café’ kitchen appliances, matte black fixtures, and quartz counters with a European reveal. Every residence has at least one private outdoor space and parking is available for purchase.

Set on a hill overlooking all of downtown Washington, DC. The two penthouse residences feature large private roof decks and panoramic views of the Capitol and Washington Monument.  “Kōzō embodies what people want when buying a condominium in: high design coupled with incredible use of space that allows simple, graceful living. These homes are spectacular and the response from the sales we have received shows it,” said Robert Cook, Vice President of McWilliams|Ballard.

Kōzō was developed by PT Blooms Development, a firm based in the Washington Metro area, known for taking seriously the responsibility to provide a creative, thoughtful and quality product.  Their mission is to create a space that brings growth and character to the community; while preserving and respecting its existing environment, history, and culture.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

Media Contact:
Derek Friday
703.535.5550 | dfriday@mcwb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:58pELITE HEARING NETWORK : Launches Support Initiatives for Practitioners on the Front Lines
BU
02:57pPOSABIT : Enters Alaska Market, Expects Rapid Expansion in 2020
BU
02:56pJesta I.S. Leverages AI to Enhance Its Vision CRM Solution and Give Omnichannel Retailers Deeper Visual Insights for Customer Engagement Success
BU
02:55p'THE MONEY'S GONE' : Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
RE
02:54p'THE MONEY'S GONE' : Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
RE
02:52pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Universal Life Insurance Company Following Arbitration Award
BU
02:51pCollege of DuPage Nursing Alumna Awarded Schweitzer Fellowship to Educate Chicago's Polish Community on Preventative Care in Reproductive Health
GL
02:50pSTERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:50pTECHTARGET'S KELLEY DAMORE AND DARA SUCH NAMED TO FOLIO : 's 2020 “Top Women in Media” List
BU
02:49pGovernment meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group