Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

McWilliams|Ballard Releases First Quarter Condominium Market Update Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard has released its first quarter condominium market update. The report takes a comprehensive look at the latest developments regarding new home sales and condominium resales throughout the Washington Metro Area.

The report looks at the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the marketplace and examines some promising signs throughout April. After a strong two months at the start of the year, and with new leads created from virtual traffic throughout March, McWilliams|Ballard is seeing more serious buyers throughout its portfolio and expects new home sales to be among the first local industries to lead the recovery.

For your own copy of the McWilliams|Ballard First Quarter Condominium Market Update, please visit www.mcwb.com/services.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartment, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

Media Contact:
Derek Friday
202.360.3618
dfriday@mcwb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:21aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Power Generation for the First Quarter of 2020
PR
09:21aTORQUE ESPORTS : deliver new gaming streams for major brands in #StayAtHomeEconomy
AQ
09:21aAvantGen Announces the Rapid Identification and Promising Initial Testing of Antibodies Intended to Diagnose SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Treat COVID-19
BU
09:20aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Sales Tax Bonds Under Surveillance
BU
09:20aGovernment aid is required to sail Indian telcos from AGR storm, says GlobalData
AQ
09:19aEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aIntroducing GroAdvisor – a premier partnership of product and service providers
GL
09:18aCME : Swiss gold exports to U.S. rocketed amid fears of shortages
RE
09:18aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
3SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group