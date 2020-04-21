McWilliams|Ballard Releases First Quarter Condominium Market Update Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard has released its first quarter condominium market update. The report takes a comprehensive look at the latest developments regarding new home sales and condominium resales throughout the Washington Metro Area.



The report looks at the profound impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the marketplace and examines some promising signs throughout April. After a strong two months at the start of the year, and with new leads created from virtual traffic throughout March, McWilliams|Ballard is seeing more serious buyers throughout its portfolio and expects new home sales to be among the first local industries to lead the recovery.

For your own copy of the McWilliams|Ballard First Quarter Condominium Market Update, please visit www.mcwb.com/services.

