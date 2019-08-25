Mcgrath : 2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

Joint letter from the Chair and CEO

Dear Shareholders,

The 2019 financial year (FY19) was a year heavily impacted by the continued contraction of the Australian real estate market, resulting in another difficult and challenging year for McGrath. Market conditions and an evolving real estate industry structure have demanded that we adapt our business, reduce our cost base and move swiftly to right size for the conditions we are currently facing. These conditions present an opportunity to improve our processes, quality of service and market share, while maintaining our unwavering commitment to excellent results for our clients. The outcomes of the extensive work being undertaken in our financial results is not yet evident, however assuming the markets in which we operate stabilise, we believe we are on the path to returning to sustainable growth. We are pleased to report continued evidence of excellent results for our clients and communities to whom we serve.

FY19 was a year during which we set out to stabilise our base of agents and improve the quality of our team. Focusing on a quality team has laid a foundation for future growth and the reestablishment of McGrath as the aspirational choice for both staff and clients.

The fundamentals of our brand remain strong, with one of Australia's leading sales agent teams, customer service and network reach. These are supplemented by a first-class Property Management business with over 32,000 properties managed for more than 28,000 landlord investors.

McGrath continues to dominate the annual Real Estate Business Online Ranking, with more than three times the number of agents in the top 100 than any other company. Despite the difficulties of the market, we have gained market share based on sales data published by the industry leading data provider. Substantial capital has been allocated and reinvested into our operations to create the best possible environment to list, sell and manage real estate, ensuring our team of professionals are best placed to efficiently deliver the best possible results to our clients.

Extensive work has been undertaken with more work to be done, and our progress to date includes: