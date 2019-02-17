Mcgrath : 2019 Half Year Results Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

Geoff Lucas, CEO Glynn Wright, CFO
McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA)
Results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2018
18 February 2019
Difficult market conditions continue to impact
McGrath's performance
Challenging market conditions impacting profit growth
Statutory $m
1H 19 42.5 (5.8)
1H 18 51.6 (0.1)
% Change
Revenue EBITDA (NLAT)
(9.6)
(25.5)
(18%) n.m. (62%)
Cash
16.5
3.4
384%
Underlying $m
1H 19 42.5
1H 18 1
% Change
Revenue
51.6 (18%)
n.m. = not meaningful
1. The 1H 18 comparative Underlying figures have been amended to be consistent with the 1H 19 classifications. The 1H 18 Underlying earnings previously removed the McGrath future commission expense of $1.6 million to be comparative with 1H 17 Underlying earnings - the McGrath future programme did not exist in 2016. As both reporting periods include the McGrath future commission expenses, the adjustment is not required
-Lower transaction volumes impacting Franchise earnings growth
Reinvigoration of IT strategy to kickstart McGrath's future growth
$m
Asset impairmentOnerous contractTotal
-
• Data led approach to enhance the agent and vendor experience across both Sales and Property Management channels
Prior IT development
3.4
3.0 6.4
Office closure
- 3.4
0.2 0.2
Total
3.2 6.6
-
• An intangible asset impairment of $3.4m was recognised at HY19 relating to in-house software development costs capitalised in prior years
-
• An additional $3.0m onerous contract provision has been established relating to IT software licensing contracts associated with the impaired intangible asset.
-
• The optimisation of premises on Sydney's Upper North Shore has given rise to an onerous contract provision of $0.2m.
Underlying Revenue and EBITDA by segment
REVENUEEBITDA
32.3
$m
Property managementFranchise
3.7
-
1. Source: CoreLogic: Monthly Property Market and Economic Update issued February 2019
Other segments
-
2. 1H 18 comparative figures have been amended to be consistent with the 1H 19 presentation with the change of dedicated support staff costs allocated across segments and the removal of McGrath Future underlying adjustment in the prior year
-
• Co Owned Sales
-
- Impacted by weakening market conditions with the core Sydney market dwelling values down 9.7% on the prior year with the number of settled sales down 20.3%1
-
- Agent numbers rebuilding over the last 9 months
-
• Co Owned Property Management
-
- Lower number of properties under management (PUM) impacting Revenue growth, offset by an increase in other related income
-
- New investment towards our customer centric transformation platform, focused on enhancing the customer experience
-
• Franchise
-
- Franchise fees impacted by adverse market conditions
-
- Renewed focus on improving the Franchise offering and growing the network gaining traction
-
- Net reduction of 1 office since June 2018, including 1 transfer to Co Owned Sales
-
• Other segment
- Lower sales transactions from difficult market conditions had a flow on impact to Oxygen and Auction Services'
revenue
-
• Corporate
- Reduction in costs reflects benefit of restructure in 1H 18.
(5.9)
Disclaimer
