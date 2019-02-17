Mcgrath : 2019 Half Year Results Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

Geoff Lucas, CEO Glynn Wright, CFO

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA)

Results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2018

18 February 2019

Difficult market conditions continue to impact

McGrath's performance

Challenging market conditions impacting profit growth

Statutory $m

1H 19 42.5 (5.8)

1H 18 51.6 (0.1)

% Change

Revenue EBITDA (NLAT)

(9.6)

(25.5)

(18%) n.m. (62%)

Cash

16.5

3.4

384%

Underlying $m

1H 19 42.5

1H 18 1

% Change

Revenue

51.6 (18%)

EBITDA (2.5) 1.6 (254%)

(NLAT) (3.3) (1.8) 89%

n.m. = not meaningful

1. The 1H 18 comparative Underlying figures have been amended to be consistent with the 1H 19 classifications. The 1H 18 Underlying earnings previously removed the McGrath future commission expense of $1.6 million to be comparative with 1H 17 Underlying earnings - the McGrath future programme did not exist in 2016. As both reporting periods include the McGrath future commission expenses, the adjustment is not required

• Revenues - Outperformed the market in new listings but challenging market conditions impacted growth - Consistent with the market, growth impacted by a lower number of sales and lower average sale price - Slowdown in the Project Marketing business due to tightening regulatory and economic conditions impacting investment demand - Lower sales transactions impacting Auction services and Oxygen businesses

• Underlying EBITDA consistent with guidance for 1H 19 - Company Owned Sales segment primary contributor to decline from prior year

-Lower transaction volumes impacting Franchise earnings growth

• Net Loss After Tax - Adversely impacted by an impairment and onerous contracts relating to the reinvigoration of the IT strategy plus other tax adjustments

Reinvigoration of IT strategy to kickstart McGrath's future growth

$m

Asset impairmentOnerous contractTotal

• Data led approach to enhance the agent and vendor experience across both Sales and Property Management channels Prior IT development 3.4 3.0 6.4 Office closure - 3.4 0.2 0.2 Total 3.2 6.6

• An intangible asset impairment of $3.4m was recognised at HY19 relating to in-house software development costs capitalised in prior years

• An additional $3.0m onerous contract provision has been established relating to IT software licensing contracts associated with the impaired intangible asset.

• The optimisation of premises on Sydney's Upper North Shore has given rise to an onerous contract provision of $0.2m.

Underlying Revenue and EBITDA by segment

REVENUEEBITDA

32.3

$m

Co Owned Sales

Property managementFranchise

3.7

1. Source: CoreLogic: Monthly Property Market and Economic Update issued February 2019 Other segments

2. 1H 18 comparative figures have been amended to be consistent with the 1H 19 presentation with the change of dedicated support staff costs allocated across segments and the removal of McGrath Future underlying adjustment in the prior year

$m

• Co Owned Sales - Impacted by weakening market conditions with the core Sydney market dwelling values down 9.7% on the prior year with the number of settled sales down 20.3%1 - Agent numbers rebuilding over the last 9 months

• Co Owned Property Management - Lower number of properties under management (PUM) impacting Revenue growth, offset by an increase in other related income - New investment towards our customer centric transformation platform, focused on enhancing the customer experience

• Franchise - Franchise fees impacted by adverse market conditions - Renewed focus on improving the Franchise offering and growing the network gaining traction - Net reduction of 1 office since June 2018, including 1 transfer to Co Owned Sales

• Other segment - Lower sales transactions from difficult market conditions had a flow on impact to Oxygen and Auction Services' revenue

• Corporate - Reduction in costs reflects benefit of restructure in 1H 18.

(5.9)