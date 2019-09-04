Mcgrath : Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares

5 September 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath or Company) advises that in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (Plan), it is undertaking an employee share scheme buy‐back of 1,082,598 shares which are subject to loan arrangements under the Plan (Buy Back Shares).

The Buy Back Shares are currently held by agents and former agents of the Company who are no longer entitled to the Buy Back Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan.

Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, implementing the buy‐back will extinguish the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there will be no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the shares.

On completion of the buy back, the Buy Back Shares will be cancelled.

