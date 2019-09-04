Mcgrath : Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares
5 September 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath or Company) advises that in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (Plan), it is undertaking an employee share scheme buy‐back of 1,082,598 shares which are subject to loan arrangements under the Plan (Buy Back Shares).
The Buy Back Shares are currently held by agents and former agents of the Company who are no longer entitled to the Buy Back Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan.
Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, implementing the buy‐back will extinguish the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there will be no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the shares.
On completion of the buy back, the Buy Back Shares will be cancelled.
‐Ends‐
About McGrath:
McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy‐back
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
(except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
McGrath Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy‐back
Employee share scheme buy back
Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy‐back (eg, ordinary/preference)
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Ordinary
One for one
Fully paid
Number of shares/units in the 167,932,533 class on issue
Whether shareholder/unitholder Shareholder approval not required approval is required for buy‐back
Reason for buy‐back
|
McGrath agents and former agents no longer
|
entitled to the shares in accordance with the
McGrath Equity Incentive Plan
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy‐back
Any other information material Nil to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Employee share scheme buy‐back
Number of shares proposed to be
1,082,598
bought back
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy‐back
15 Price to be offered for shares Shares to be bought back at $1.1731, representing the issue price. The buy back will extinguish the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there will be no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the shares
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy‐back.
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy‐back.
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy‐back
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Date: 5 September 2019
Company secretary
Print name: Melissa Jones
