Mcgrath : Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares Opens in a new Window

Mcgrath : Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares

09/04/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 3C - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares

5 September 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath or Company) advises that in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (Plan), it is undertaking an employee share scheme buy‐back of 1,082,598 shares which are subject to loan arrangements under the Plan (Buy Back Shares).

The Buy Back Shares are currently held by agents and former agents of the Company who are no longer entitled to the Buy Back Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan.

Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, implementing the buy‐back will extinguish the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there will be no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the shares.

On completion of the buy back, the Buy Back Shares will be cancelled.

‐Ends‐

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy‐back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

McGrath Limited

ABN/ARSN

61 608 153 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy‐back

1

Type of buy‐back

Employee share scheme buy back

  1. +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy‐back (eg, ordinary/preference)
  2. Voting rights (eg, one for one)
  3. Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

Ordinary

One for one

Fully paid

  1. Number of shares/units in the 167,932,533 +class on issue
  2. Whether shareholder/unitholder Shareholder approval not required approval is required for buy‐back

7

Reason for buy‐back

McGrath agents and former agents no longer

entitled to the shares in accordance with the

McGrath Equity Incentive Plan

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 1

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy‐back

8 Any other information material Nil to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On‐market buy‐back

  1. Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
  2. Deleted 30/9/2001.
  3. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares ‐ that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

  1. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time ‐ that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy‐back be of unlimited duration ‐ that intention
  2. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met ‐ those conditions

Employee share scheme buy‐back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

1,082,598

bought back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 2

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy‐back

15 Price to be offered for shares Shares to be bought back at $1.1731, representing the issue price. The buy back will extinguish the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there will be no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the shares

Selective buy‐back

  1. Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
  2. Number of shares proposed to be bought back

18 Price to be offered for shares

Equal access scheme

  1. Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
  2. Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

21 Price to be offered for shares

22 +Record date for participation in offer

Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy‐back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy‐back.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 3

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy‐back

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here: ............................................................

Date: 5 September 2019

Company secretary

Print name: Melissa Jones

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 23:46:03 UTC
