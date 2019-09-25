Mcgrath : Appendix 3E and Appendix 3F Opens in a new Window

Log in
Mcgrath : Appendix 3E and Appendix 3F

0
09/25/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 3E and Appendix 3F - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares

26 September 2019 ‐ McGrath Limited (McGrath or Company) confirms that in accordance with the Appendix 3C and announcement made by McGrath on 5 September 2019, it has now completed the employee share scheme buy‐back of 1,082,598 shares which were subject to loan arrangements under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (Plan) (Buy Back Shares).

The Buy Back Shares were issued in accordance with the Plan in 2016 to agents of the Company. A number of these agents (and now former agents) did not meet the terms and conditions of the Plan and accordingly, were no longer entitled to the Buy Back Shares.

Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, the buy‐back extinguished the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there was no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the Buy Back Shares.

The Buy Back Shares have been cancelled.

‐Ends‐

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy‐back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

McGrath Limited

61 608 153 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy‐back

  1. Type of buy‐back
  2. Date Appendix 3C was given to
    ASX

Employee share scheme buy back (under 10/12 limit)

5 September 2019

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy‐back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

Nil

1,082,598

4

Total consideration paid or

Nil

Nil - consideration is the

payable for the shares/units

extinguishment of loans.

No cash is payable by

McGrath Limited for the

buy‐back.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy‐back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy‐back is an on‐market

N/A

N/A

buy‐back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

No

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has Nil disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy‐back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy‐back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 26 September 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Melissa Jones

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F

Final share buy‐back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

McGrath Limited

61 608 153 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy‐back

1

Type of buy‐back

Employee share scheme buy back

(under 10/12 limit)

Details of all shares/units bought back

2 Number of shares/units bought 1,082,598 back

3

Total consideration paid or

Nil - consideration is the extinguishment of loans.

payable for the shares/units

No cash is payable by McGrath Limited for the

buy‐back.

4

If buy‐back is an on‐market buy‐

N/A

back ‐ highest and lowest price

paid

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buy‐back notice

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy‐back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy‐back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 26 September 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Melissa Jones

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

