Mcgrath : Appendix 3E and Appendix 3F Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 3E and Appendix 3F - Buyback of Employee Share Plan Shares

26 September 2019 ‐ McGrath Limited (McGrath or Company) confirms that in accordance with the Appendix 3C and announcement made by McGrath on 5 September 2019, it has now completed the employee share scheme buy‐back of 1,082,598 shares which were subject to loan arrangements under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (Plan) (Buy Back Shares).

The Buy Back Shares were issued in accordance with the Plan in 2016 to agents of the Company. A number of these agents (and now former agents) did not meet the terms and conditions of the Plan and accordingly, were no longer entitled to the Buy Back Shares.

Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, the buy‐back extinguished the outstanding loans associated with the Buy Back Shares and accordingly, there was no cash outlay by the Company for the buy‐back of the Buy Back Shares.

The Buy Back Shares have been cancelled.

‐Ends‐

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au