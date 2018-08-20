Mcgrath : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
ACN 608 153 779
Appendix 4E - Full Year Report
Results for announcement to the market
Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period
Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2018
Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2017
Results for announcement to the market
In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.3A, the board and management of McGrath Limited has enclosed an appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2018.
Year endedYear endedChange
$'000
%
30 June 2018 $'000
30 June 2017 $'000
Revenues from ordinary activities
Decreased
(30,187)
(23%) 99,176 129,363
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company
Decreased
(67,974)
(1395%)
(14,535)
(10,221)
(93%) (67%)
-
1,040 15,575
-
5,033 15,254
Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated. The Operating and Financial Review and Financial Results Presentation include comparisons to the Underlying results. The Underlying basis of preparation is set out in the operating and financial review.
Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.
|
Dividend information
|
Amount per share (cents)
|
Franked amount per share (cents)
|
Tax rate for franking credit
franking
Tax rate for
Final dividend for 2017 paid 5 October 2017
1
1
30%
Final dividend
There is no final dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the period.
|
Net tangible assets
|
30 June 2018
|
30 June 2017
30 June
Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)
16.78
17.18
Entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period Nil.
Audit qualification or review
The Financial Statements were subject to audit by the auditors and the audit report is included as part of the Financial Report attached.
Attachments
The Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2018 is attached.