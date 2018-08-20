Mcgrath : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

ACN 608 153 779

Appendix 4E - Full Year Report

Results for announcement to the market

Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period

Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2018

Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2017

In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.3A, the board and management of McGrath Limited has enclosed an appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Year endedYear endedChange

$'000

%

30 June 2018 $'000

30 June 2017 $'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

Decreased

(30,187)

(23%) 99,176 129,363

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company

Decreased

(67,974)

(1395%)

(63,103) 4,871 Net profit after tax attributable to the Consolidated Entity EBITDA - Statutory EBITDA - Underlying Decreased Decreased Decreased (67,974) (1395%)

(63,103) 4,871

(14,535)

(10,221)

(93%) (67%)

1,040 15,575

5,033 15,254

Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated. The Operating and Financial Review and Financial Results Presentation include comparisons to the Underlying results. The Underlying basis of preparation is set out in the operating and financial review.

Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.

Dividend information Amount per share (cents) Franked amount per share (cents) Tax rate for franking credit franking

Tax rate for

Final dividend for 2017 paid 5 October 2017

1

1

30%

Final dividend

There is no final dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the period.

Net tangible assets 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 30 June

Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)

16.78

17.18

Entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period Nil.

Audit qualification or review

The Financial Statements were subject to audit by the auditors and the audit report is included as part of the Financial Report attached.

Attachments

The Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2018 is attached.