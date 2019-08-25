Mcgrath : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
ACN 608 153 779
Appendix 4E - Full Year Report
Results for announcement to the market
Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period
Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2019
Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2018
In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.3A, the board and management of McGrath Limited has enclosed an appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2019.
Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated. The Operating and Financial Review and Financial Results Presentation include comparisons to the Underlying results. The Underlying basis of preparation is set out in the Operating and Financial Review.
*percentage movement in result not meaningful.
Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.
Dividend information
There was no final dividend for 2019 to be paid during the period.
There is no interim dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the period.
Net tangible assets
Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
11.0216.78
Audit qualification or review
The Financial Statements were subject to audit by the auditors and the audit report is included as part of the Financial Report attached.
Attachments
The Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019 is attached.