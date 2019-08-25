Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mcgrath : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 06:51pm EDT

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

ACN 608 153 779

Appendix 4E - Full Year Report

Results for announcement to the market

Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period

Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2019

Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2018

Results for announcement to the market

In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.3A, the board and management of McGrath Limited has enclosed an appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Revenues from ordinary activities

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company

Net Loss after tax attributable to the Consolidated Entity

EBITDA - Statutory

EBITDA - Underlying

Change

Period ended

Period ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$'000

%

$'000

$'000

Decreased

(16,477)

(17%)

82,699

99,176

Decreased

47,530

(75%)

(15,573)

(63,103)

Decreased

47,530

(75%)

(15,573)

(63,103)

Decreased

(11,165)

n/m*

(10,125)

1,040

Decreased

(11,464)

(228%)

(6,431)

5,033

Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated. The Operating and Financial Review and Financial Results Presentation include comparisons to the Underlying results. The Underlying basis of preparation is set out in the Operating and Financial Review.

*percentage movement in result not meaningful.

Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.

Dividend information

There was no final dividend for 2019 to be paid during the period.

There is no interim dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the period.

Net tangible assets

Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

11.0216.78

Audit qualification or review

The Financial Statements were subject to audit by the auditors and the audit report is included as part of the Financial Report attached.

Attachments

The Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019 is attached.

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 22:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07pAustralia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
RE
07:05pAmerican Creek Announces Additional $1,000,000 Strategic Financing with Eric Sprott
NE
07:01pGrid Transformation Leader Mark Paterson Joins Strategen, Launches Australia Office
BU
07:00pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report and Live Webcast
GL
06:54pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Nearly $2.5M raised at 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's Open; a new record
AQ
06:51pMCGRATH : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window
PU
06:51pMCGRATH : 2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window
PU
06:51pMCGRATH : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
06:46pWALT DISNEY : Disney Presents Upcoming Live-Action and Animated Movie Slate at D23 Expo 20…
PU
06:36pGOLDEN DEEPS : Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
2Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
3GOLDEN DEEPS : Investor Presentation
4CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD : CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Nearly $2.5M raised at 2019 Canadian Pacific Women's..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Presents Upcoming Live-Action and Animated Movie Slate at D23..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group