Mcgrath : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

14 June 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) has today announced the appointment of Mr Howard Herman as Chief Financial Officer, effective 24 June 2019.

Announcing the appointment, McGrath CEO Mr Geoff Lucas said "I am delighted to appoint Howard to the role of CFO. His extensive financial experience in retail, property and public markets will be an asset to McGrath as our business and the industry evolves. As we continue to take advantage of opportunities, Howard's proven track record in corporate transformations and mergers and acquisitions, will be a valuable addition to the senior management team."

Mr Herman has over 25 years commercial experience most recently as Chief Financial Officer of global apparel business Naked Brand Group Limited, listed on NASDAQ and previously Chief Financial Officer of Speciality Fashion Group, an ASX listed fashion retailer. His experience in the property sector includes finance roles with, Bovis Lend Lease in Sydney and Anglo American Properties in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr Herman said "I am thrilled to join the team at McGrath. The company is entering an exciting new phase and I look forward to playing an integral role in its future growth, working closely with Geoff and the Board to execute on our strategies to generate long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."

Mr Herman holds a Bachelor of Commerce (University of Cape Town) and is a qualified chartered accountant (South Africa and Australia).

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services.

McGrath Estate Agents currently has 96 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

