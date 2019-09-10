Mcgrath : Date of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

Log in
Mcgrath : Date of 2019 Annual General Meeting

09/10/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Date of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11 September 2019 ‐ In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath) advises that it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 2.00pm in Sydney.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in October 2019.

The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and McGrath's website (www.mcgrath.com).

‐Ends‐

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au



Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:31:09 UTC
