Mcgrath : Date of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

Date of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11 September 2019 ‐ In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath) advises that it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 2.00pm in Sydney.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in October 2019.

The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and McGrath's website (www.mcgrath.com).

