Mcgrath : FY19 Trading Update Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

FY19 Trading Update

14 June 2019 - In its trading update dated 22 March 2019, McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) indicated that further losses in the final quarter of FY2019 were expected if weak market trends continued, with key factors being generally lower levels of listing volumes and average sale prices and the negative influences of the NSW and Federal elections.

The March 2019 update detailed an underlying EBITDA loss of $4.5 million for the eight months to 28 February, 2019, with the company reporting subdued property market expectations, evidenced by generally lower listing volumes and average sale prices.

Trading conditions for the residential sector have continued to be subdued with market transaction volumes down in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane by 20.2%, 27.4% and 12.7% respectively and dwelling values down 10.7%, 9.9% and 2.3% respectively for the 12 months to May 2019.*

McGrath has continued to be impacted by challenging market conditions and expects full year EBITDA loss in the vicinity of $6.0 - $6.5 million for the year ended 30 June 2019. The final result will be subject to the external audit of the FY2019 financial statements.

CEO Geoff Lucas said: "The market conditions for FY2019 have been challenging. While we have seen a general improvement in interest and enthusiasm in the market, we are yet to see this translate to an increase in listings. However, with the elections now behind us, there is evidence of rising confidence in the property market and broader economy. We are seeing significantly increased buyer engagement at auctions, both from owner-occupiers and investors, buoyed by the recent interest rate cut by the RBA - the first since August 2016, and APRA's decision to lower the mortgage assessment criteria for new loan serviceability.

"There is certainly more activity in the housing sector and we expect more favourable conditions will flow through to an improved performance in the next financial year", he added.

McGrath will announce its full year FY2019 results on 26 August 2019, at which time it will release its audited financial statements and a comprehensive review of its performance for the year.

