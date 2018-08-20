Mcgrath : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 August 2018

On 24 August 2017, McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) (McGrath) announced that it intended to establish an on‐market buy‐back and the number of shares bought back and the timing of purchase would depend on McGrath's share price and other market factors.

The buy‐back was conducted within the "10/12 limit" permitted in accordance with section 257B(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and at the time, McGrath announced that the buy‐back was expected to be in effect from 8 September 2017 for a period of 12 months.

Attached is the Appendix 3F - final notice for the on‐market share buy‐back announced by McGrath 12 months ago (in August 2017).

Description of buy‐back

1

Type of buy‐back

Details of all shares/units bought back

2

Number of shares/units bought back

3

Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

4

highest price: $0.625 
date: 5 October 2017 
lowest price: $0.585 
date: 11 October 2017

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy‐back.

Date: 20 August 2018

Melissa Jones

