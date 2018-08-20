Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mcgrath : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 12:51am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 August 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge St Sydney NSW 2000

Appendix 3F - Final notice

On 24 August 2017, McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) (McGrath) announced that it intended to establish an on‐market buy‐back and the number of shares bought back and the timing of purchase would depend on McGrath's share price and other market factors.

The buy‐back was conducted within the "10/12 limit" permitted in accordance with section 257B(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and at the time, McGrath announced that the buy‐back was expected to be in effect from 8 September 2017 for a period of 12 months.

Attached is the Appendix 3F - final notice for the on‐market share buy‐back announced by McGrath 12 months ago (in August 2017).

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027www.mcgrath.com.au

Appendix 3F

Final share buyback notice

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Rule 3.8A

Name of entity

McGrath LimitedABN/ARSN61 608 153 779

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buyback

1

Type of buyback

Details of all shares/units bought back

2

Number of shares/units bought back

3

Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

4

If buyback is an onmarket buy

highest price: $0.625

back highest and lowest price

date: 5 October 2017

paid

lowest price: $0.585

date: 11 October 2017

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buyback notice

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buyback.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buyback.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 20 August 2018 (Company secretary)

Print name:

Melissa Jones

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 22:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aIPSOS : How South Africans rate President Cyril Ramaphosa
AQ
01:16aSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Ian Davies
PU
01:16aHFA : FY18 Final Dividend Conversion Rate
PU
01:16aH1&RSQUO;18 : Conoil records 29% profit rise
AQ
01:11aTrade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
RE
01:11aMCGRATH : FY18 Results Media Release - MEA achieves earnings guidance Opens in a new Window
PU
01:10aENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Man City highlights gulf to fierce rival United as it wins 6-1
AQ
01:06aFORTESCUE METALS : Media Release - FY18 Results
PU
01:06aFORTESCUE METALS : Dividend/Distribution - FMG
PU
01:06aMCGRATH : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and Chie..
2Homegrown gardeners and chefs take home the win in sacramento
3IPSOS : IPSOS : Turnbull supporters rally in face of Dutton leadership rumblings – politics live
4KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Movers and Shakers
5NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : NIB : Notification of Appendix 3A.1 – Dividend/Distribution

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.