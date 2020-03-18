MeMD : Launches Short-Term Telehealth Offering to Help Businesses Nationwide Manage COVID-19

National Telehealth Provider Introduces Total Health-Rapid Response Plan, Gives Companies and Employees New Options for Accessing Virtual Medical, Behavioral Healthcare

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects on businesses and employees nationwide, national telehealth provider MeMD is now offering short-term options to improve access to high-quality virtual medical and behavioral healthcare.

The new telehealth offering, called Total Telehealth-Rapid Response, provides 90-day access to virtual telehealth services. Companies can sign on for short-term vs. year or multi-year contracts to address employees’ immediate health needs. Service lines may include urgent care, teletherapy, telepsychiatry, or a combination of medical and behavioral health services.

“With telehealth, we can stem the flow of patients to crowded ERs, mitigate the spread of the virus and still ensure that people get the care they need,” said Bill Goodwin, CEO, MeMD. “Short-term telehealth options make it possible for businesses to navigate a very uncertain time.”

Total Telehealth-Rapid Response answers the call of healthcare providers and government officials nationwide who are urging Americans with coronavirus symptoms to use telehealth instead of seeking care at emergency rooms. The goal is to ensure patients in need of critical care have unfettered access to healthcare services.

MeMD members who meet the symptom and/or exposure criteria for coronavirus will be triaged accordingly and directed to undergo testing as appropriate. As with all MeMD urgent care visits, patients whose symptoms indicate other viral or bacterial illnesses like coughs, colds and flu will receive a comprehensive treatment plan, and e-prescriptions when appropriate.

“There is also growing concern about the mental health implications of the pandemic,” added MeMD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Lorenzo. “The constant spring of information, directives to minimize social contact, feelings of isolation and simply the fear of the unknown are creating stress and anxiety across the globe.”

To that end, MeMD’s 90-day contracts give employers the opportunity to build in behavioral health benefits to ease the impacts of the virus and its fallout. The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness reports the virtual model is effective in treating depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues that may spike as the pandemic continues.

With health officials predicting the coronavirus containment efforts could extend into the summer, companies can sign up for the Total Telehealth-Rapid Response offering now through May 31. Options are available for businesses of all sizes and across all industries, and MeMD’s expedited implementation process can have companies up and running in one to four days.

Once implemented, a company’s employees can connect with providers via computer or mobile device for coronavirus screening, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, or mental or emotional health concerns. Virtual urgent care visits are completed in about 30 minutes, while members seeking behavioral health services can connect with a provider in as few as 48 hours.

