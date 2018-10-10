Meadows Behavioral Healthcare : Appoints Dr. Alan Downs as Executive Director of Gay Men’s Institute

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, a network of nationwide specialized
behavioral healthcare programs, is pleased to announce the appointment
of Alan Downs, Ph.D. as Executive Director of Gay Men’s Institute.
Located in Palm Springs, Calif., Gay Men’s Institute will open in
December 2018 to provide the highest level of compassionate and
comprehensive individualized care with a primary focus on the gay men’s
community.
Dr. Downs is a clinical psychologist and the author of seven books,
including the renowned bestselling book, The Velvet Rage: Overcoming
the Pain of Growing Up Gay in a Straight Man's World, in which he
addresses the embedded architecture of shame in a gay man’s life that
often persists long after he has come to terms with his sexuality. His
relentless hunger for validation to counteract this shame can sometimes
drive him to extremes, making him vulnerable to addictions, depression,
and even suicide. Dr. Downs work is acclaimed internationally and has
been published in over 27 languages.
With more than 25 years of experience working with gay men from all
walks of life, Dr. Downs is a sought-after conference speaker, workshop
leader and frequent media commentator on the psychology of gay men. In
addition, Dr. Downs is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior
Therapy (DBT) and has practiced DBT psychotherapy for 20 years.
Designed to provide evidence-based, compassionate and individualized
care, Gay Men’s Institute sets a new higher standard in treatment for
gay men. “While other facilities provide LGBTQ+ affirming treatment, the
Gay Men’s Institute will take this a step further by offering
specialized treatment designed to address the specific needs of gay men
struggling with addiction and associated emotional and behavioral
problems,” said Dr. Downs. “I look forward to leading a team of some of
the finest behavioral and medical professionals at Gay Men’s Institute,
working together to make a positive difference in the gay community and
help gay men achieve long-term recovery.”
Dr. Downs holds a B.A. in Psychology from Louisiana Tech University, an
M.A. in Clinical Psychology from The University of Alabama, and earned a
Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from University of Nebraska. He has made
numerous media appearances, including on The Oprah Winfrey Show,
the Today Show, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News,
CBS Sunday Morning, and many others, and has been quoted in Vogue,
The Guardian, Elle, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The
New Yorker, San Francisco Chronicle, NPR's Morning Edition,
Fortune, Newsweek, Out Magazine, The Advocate
and The Village Voice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005118/en/