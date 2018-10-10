Log in
Meadows Behavioral Healthcare : Appoints Dr. Alan Downs as Executive Director of Gay Men’s Institute

10/10/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Downs brings more than 25 years of experience in working with gay men to new specialized addiction treatment facility

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, a network of nationwide specialized behavioral healthcare programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Downs, Ph.D. as Executive Director of Gay Men’s Institute. Located in Palm Springs, Calif., Gay Men’s Institute will open in December 2018 to provide the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive individualized care with a primary focus on the gay men’s community.

Dr. Downs is a clinical psychologist and the author of seven books, including the renowned bestselling book, The Velvet Rage: Overcoming the Pain of Growing Up Gay in a Straight Man's World, in which he addresses the embedded architecture of shame in a gay man’s life that often persists long after he has come to terms with his sexuality. His relentless hunger for validation to counteract this shame can sometimes drive him to extremes, making him vulnerable to addictions, depression, and even suicide. Dr. Downs work is acclaimed internationally and has been published in over 27 languages.

With more than 25 years of experience working with gay men from all walks of life, Dr. Downs is a sought-after conference speaker, workshop leader and frequent media commentator on the psychology of gay men. In addition, Dr. Downs is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has practiced DBT psychotherapy for 20 years.

Designed to provide evidence-based, compassionate and individualized care, Gay Men’s Institute sets a new higher standard in treatment for gay men. “While other facilities provide LGBTQ+ affirming treatment, the Gay Men’s Institute will take this a step further by offering specialized treatment designed to address the specific needs of gay men struggling with addiction and associated emotional and behavioral problems,” said Dr. Downs. “I look forward to leading a team of some of the finest behavioral and medical professionals at Gay Men’s Institute, working together to make a positive difference in the gay community and help gay men achieve long-term recovery.”

Dr. Downs holds a B.A. in Psychology from Louisiana Tech University, an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from The University of Alabama, and earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from University of Nebraska. He has made numerous media appearances, including on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the Today Show, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, CBS Sunday Morning, and many others, and has been quoted in Vogue, The Guardian, Elle, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, San Francisco Chronicle, NPR's Morning Edition, Fortune, Newsweek, Out Magazine, The Advocate and The Village Voice.

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

The Meadows Behavioral Healthcare system is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. Meadows Behavioral Healthcare is the industry leader in providing evidence-based healthcare treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. The full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people of all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which is rooted in decades of clinical experience treating childhood and relational trauma, addiction, eating disorders and mental illness, has established a strong foundation of trust among its patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on the Meadows Behavioral Healthcare continuum of treatment services, please visit www.meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.


© Business Wire 2018
