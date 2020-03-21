Meal Distribution During School Closure

Community Distribution Site Distribution Window
Academy Avenue Park 9:15 - 9:30 AM
Davidge Park 9:45 - 10:00 AM
Jerome Neil Park 10:15 - 10:30 AM
Monhagen Middle School Parking Lot 10:45 - 11:00 AM
Maple Hill Park 11:15 - 11:30 AM
Bennett Hill Park 11:45 AM - 12 Noon
Thrall Park 12:15 - 12:30 PM
Perkins Teen Center Parking Lot 12:45 - 1:00 PM
Agape Church Parking Lot 9:15 - 9:30 AM
Sproat Street Park 10:00 - 10:15 AM
Beattie Hill Park 10:30 - 10:45 AM
Carter Elementary School (East Main Parking Lot) 11:00 - 11:15 AM
David Moore Heights 11:25 - 11:35 AM
Boulder Point Apartments 11:35 - 11:45 AM
Faller Field (Cherry Street Entrance) 12:15 - 12:30 PM
Tall Oaks 10:00 - 10:15 AM
Summitfield Apartments 10:25 AM
High Barney Road 11:00 - 11:15 AM
Aspen 10:50 AM
Amchir Park 11:00 AM
Bella Vista 11:10 AM
Sutton Hill Apartments 11:20 AM
Overlook Apartments 11:30 AM
Presidential Park School 10:10 AM
Watts Park 10:15 AM
Jimal Drive 10:30 AM
Woodside Knolls 10:45 AM
Silver Lake Apartments 10:50 AM
County Manor Apartments 10:50 AM
Marlboro Park - Entrance to MDTW Village Apts. 10:55 AM
Sheffield Drive 11:00 AM
Crestfield Apartments 11:05 AM
Horison Apartments 11:30 AM
