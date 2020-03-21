Log in
Meal Distribution During School Closure

03/21/2020 | 05:55am EDT

Community Distribution Site Distribution Window
Academy Avenue Park 9:15 - 9:30 AM
Davidge Park 9:45 - 10:00 AM
Jerome Neil Park 10:15 - 10:30 AM
Monhagen Middle School Parking Lot 10:45 - 11:00 AM
Maple Hill Park 11:15 - 11:30 AM
Bennett Hill Park 11:45 AM - 12 Noon
Thrall Park 12:15 - 12:30 PM
Perkins Teen Center Parking Lot 12:45 - 1:00 PM

Community Distribution Site Distribution Window
Agape Church Parking Lot 9:15 - 9:30 AM
Sproat Street Park 10:00 - 10:15 AM
Beattie Hill Park 10:30 - 10:45 AM
Carter Elementary School (East Main Parking Lot) 11:00 - 11:15 AM
David Moore Heights 11:25 - 11:35 AM
Boulder Point Apartments 11:35 - 11:45 AM
Faller Field (Cherry Street Entrance) 12:15 - 12:30 PM

Community Distribution Site Distribution Window
Tall Oaks 10:00 - 10:15 AM
Summitfield Apartments 10:25 AM
High Barney Road 11:00 - 11:15 AM
Aspen 10:50 AM
Amchir Park 11:00 AM
Bella Vista 11:10 AM
Sutton Hill Apartments 11:20 AM
Overlook Apartments 11:30 AM

Community Distribution Site Distribution Window
Presidential Park School 10:10 AM
Watts Park 10:15 AM
Jimal Drive 10:30 AM
Woodside Knolls 10:45 AM
Silver Lake Apartments 10:50 AM
County Manor Apartments 10:50 AM
Marlboro Park - Entrance to MDTW Village Apts. 10:55 AM
Sheffield Drive 11:00 AM
Crestfield Apartments 11:05 AM
Horison Apartments 11:30 AM

City of Middletown, NY published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 09:54:07 UTC
