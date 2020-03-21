Meal Distribution During School Closure

Community Distribution Site Distribution Window

Academy Avenue Park 9:15 - 9:30 AM

Davidge Park 9:45 - 10:00 AM

Jerome Neil Park 10:15 - 10:30 AM

Monhagen Middle School Parking Lot 10:45 - 11:00 AM

Maple Hill Park 11:15 - 11:30 AM

Bennett Hill Park 11:45 AM - 12 Noon

Thrall Park 12:15 - 12:30 PM

Perkins Teen Center Parking Lot 12:45 - 1:00 PM

Agape Church Parking Lot 9:15 - 9:30 AM

Sproat Street Park 10:00 - 10:15 AM

Beattie Hill Park 10:30 - 10:45 AM

Carter Elementary School (East Main Parking Lot) 11:00 - 11:15 AM

David Moore Heights 11:25 - 11:35 AM

Boulder Point Apartments 11:35 - 11:45 AM

Faller Field (Cherry Street Entrance) 12:15 - 12:30 PM

Tall Oaks 10:00 - 10:15 AM

Summitfield Apartments 10:25 AM

High Barney Road 11:00 - 11:15 AM

Aspen 10:50 AM

Amchir Park 11:00 AM

Bella Vista 11:10 AM

Sutton Hill Apartments 11:20 AM

Overlook Apartments 11:30 AM

Presidential Park School 10:10 AM

Watts Park 10:15 AM

Jimal Drive 10:30 AM

Woodside Knolls 10:45 AM

Silver Lake Apartments 10:50 AM

County Manor Apartments 10:50 AM

Marlboro Park - Entrance to MDTW Village Apts. 10:55 AM

Sheffield Drive 11:00 AM

Crestfield Apartments 11:05 AM

Horison Apartments 11:30 AM