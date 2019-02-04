Measuring Customer Satisfaction is Easier Than You Thought | Infiniti Research Reveals the Best Metrics to Measure Customer Satisfaction

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on measuring
customer satisfaction. Through this article, Infiniti Research
reveals some of the most efficient methods for measuring customer
satisfaction.
Acquiring new customers are costlier than retaining old ones. So once a
business wins a customer it is vital to keep them hooked on to the
brand. The customer loyalty towards a brand largely depends on the
extent to which a company’s products/ services have satisfied their
needs. Furthermore, factors such as the ease with which the company
helped solve a customer query/complaint post-purchase plays a vital role
in deciding the repeat purchases or promoting positive word-of-mouth. In
order to take corrective action before losing out on existing and
potential customers it is crucial for modern businesses to measure
customer satisfaction at regularly.
How to measure customer satisfaction
Customer satisfaction surveys
This is a standard approach for gathering data to measure customer
satisfaction. This involves surveying the customers based on their
satisfaction level of using the company’s products/services. Customer
satisfaction survey includes three variations: in-app surveys, E-mail
surveys, and Post-service surveys.
Customer satisfaction score (CSAT)
One of the most commonly used methods to measure customer satisfaction,
customer satisfaction score involves asking customers to rate their
satisfaction with the products or services of the business. Then the
average rating given by the customer is considered as the company’s CSAT
score.
Net promoter score
This is a method of measuring customer satisfaction based on the
likeliness of a customer to refer the products/services of the company
to their peers. Here, customers are asked to rate their likeliness to
recommend the offerings of a company on a scale usually ranging from 1
to 10. This is a direct indicator of their satisfaction levels with the
offerings.
Social media monitoring
Social media plays a crucial role in measuring customer satisfaction of
brands. The reach of both customers and the business on social media are
unprecedently high. This makes measuring customer satisfaction on social
media a highly effective way to understand what the customers think
about a particular brand and their products/services.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges.
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
